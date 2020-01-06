IndiGo announces new flight between Agra and Bangalore! Check schedule, fare and other details

Apart from Agra, IndiGo operates flight services from Varanasi, Allahabad, Lucknow, and Gorakhpur in UP.

Now fly to Agra from Bangalore! IndiGo has announced a daily direct flight between Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay Airport (AGR) in Agra and Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru (BLR) under Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS). With this, Agra becomes IndiGo’s 63rd domestic and 86th overall destination. Apart from Agra, IndiGo operates flight services from Varanasi, Allahabad, Lucknow, and Gorakhpur in UP.

Flight schedule, fares: Flight number 6E 5916 will depart from Bangalore at 11.35 am and will reach Agra at 2.10 pm. Flight number 6E 5917 will depart from Agra in 2.40 PM and will arrive in Bangalore at 5.05 PM. Fares of both flights are Rs 3,987 respectively. The flight will be available on a daily basis from March 5.

“It gives us immense pleasure to announce Agra as the 63rd domestic destination in our network. These flights will enable us to offer point-to-point connectivity from a city which houses one of the wonders of the world, witnesses an exceptional tourist footfall, and hence high-demand for connectivity. Operating exclusively on the Agra-Bangalore route under the government’s UDAN scheme, IndiGo flights will promote trade and tourism in the region through increased mobility. We will continue to expand as per the sectoral demand, while offering an affordable, on-time, courteous and hassle-free flying experience across our unparalleled network,” Chief Commercial Officer of IndiGo William Boulter said.

IndiGo has a fleet of over 250 aircraft, the airline offers 1500 daily flights and connects 63 domestic destinations and 23 international destinations. Flyers can book flight tickets at IndiGo’s official app and website.