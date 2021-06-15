Domestic travel eased for vaccinated individuals! These states, UTs allow entry to people with vaccination certificates

Here’s a look at all the states and UTs that have added vaccination as a criteria for allowing travellers to enter their jurisdictions.

Vaccination and domestic travel: Doors to domestic travel seem to be opening for vaccinated individuals! India has been undertaking a massive vaccination drive of all adults in an attempt to fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. The inoculation campaign also remained in force during a severe second wave of coronavirus, even as people in numerous states and UTs were placed under a lockdown. Air domestic travel had also been suspended by most states. However, now that the trend of daily COVID-19 cases seems to point towards a possible end of the second wave, some states and UTs have decided to allow vaccinated air passengers to arrive at their states without needing a mandatory negative RT-PCR test report.

As per the updated state-wise guidelines shared by national carrier Air India as well as domestic airlines Indigo, while some states are asking for random testing or mandatory RT-PCR testing, a few have also decided to consider vaccinations as the criteria as of June 14.

COVID-19 vaccination: Which states are allowing inoculated travellers?

Here’s a look at all the states and UTs that have added vaccination as a criteria for allowing travellers to enter their jurisdictions:

Punjab is allowing passengers who have a vaccination certificate demonstrating that at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine was administered to the individual. However, the passenger must have received that dose at least two weeks prior to the day of the arrival.

Like Punjab, Chandigarh is also letting in those passengers who have received at least one dose of vaccine at least two weeks before arriving at the UT and have a valid vaccination certificate proving the same.

Chhattisgarh is allowing passengers with a final vaccination certificate, meaning those individuals who have received both the doses of the vaccine, to enter the state.

Nagaland is also allowing the arrival of individuals who have been administered both the doses of the vaccine and are in possession of a vaccination certificate proving the same.

Like Chhattisgarh and Nagaland, Odisha has also decided to open its doors for individuals who have completed their vaccine schedule, i.e. they have received both the doses of the vaccine.

Meghalaya is allowing in passengers having a valid final vaccination certificate except for those hailing from Bihar, Delhi, Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal.

Rajasthan has decided to allow passengers who have received both the doses of the vaccination to enter the state, provided that the second dose was administered at least 28 days before the arrival of the individual in the state.

However, it is important to note that the vaccination criterion is an additional criteria in these places, and most states would undertake thermal screening of vaccinated individuals as well. The states and UTs have put in place guidelines that are a mix of thermal screening, RT-PCR testing as well as vaccination certificates in order to allow even those individuals who might not have been vaccinated so far.