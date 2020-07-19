Younger by 85 million years! Research reveals surprising insights about Moon’s actual age, formation and core

Taking the timeline of the Magma ocean as their reference point, the researchers successfully traced their way to the Moon’s formation.

A new research at the German Aerospace Center has thrown light on some new insights regarding the evolution of the Moon. The researchers have estimated that the actual age of the lunar body is 85 million years less than the earlier estimates. The scientists have also found that there used to be a huge and fiery magma ocean on the moon, Space.com reported.

It is believed that around billions of years ago, the Moon emerged out of the collision between the Earth and a Mars size protoplanet. The new research has precisely focused on the estimated timeline of the collision between the Earth and the protoplanet and found that the actual collision happened around 4.425 billion years ago and not 4.51 billion years ago as believed till now.

The scientists reached the conclusion with the help of the mathematical models used to calculate the composition of the Moon over time. With the assumption that the magma ocean was hosted by the Moon, the scientists calculated how the minerals that were formed due to the cooling and solidification of the magma changed over time. Taking the timeline of the Magma ocean as their reference point, the researchers successfully traced their way to the Moon’s formation.

Co-author of the study Sabrina Schwinger in a statement said that the researchers compared the composition of the Moon’s rocks with the predicted composition of the magma ocean according to their model. The new research also agrees with the previous research that put the formation of the Moon to the time when the Earth formed its metallic core, the statement added. The new study has been published in the journal Sciene Advances on July 10.

Thorsten Kleine, professor at the Institute of Planetology at the University of Münster in Germany also said that with the finding of the new study, the age of the Moon for the first time could be linked to an event that occured at the end of the earth’s formation- the formation of the core.