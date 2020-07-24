Two Earthquakes strike India: Tremors in Katra and Palghar

Earthquakes of low and medium intensity are frequently being reported in different parts of the country in view of the ongoing Monsoon season.

Two low intensity earthquakes rocked the Palghar district in the state of Maharashtra and Katra region of Jammu and Kashmir today. The earthquake which struck Palghar was of magnitude 3.1 on the Richter scale while that in the Eastern Katra region measured 3.0 on the scale, according to the information shared by the National Centre of Seismology. While the Palghar district felt the tremors minutes after midnight, the earthquake in the Katra region was reported in the wee hours of Friday. Since both the earthquakes were of low intensity, no information about any mishap, human or material loss has so far been reported from both the regions.

A 3.1 magnitude earthquake occured at the Palghar district in Maharashtra today at 12:26 AM, the National Centre of Seismology said in a statement. In another separate statement, the department said that the earthquake of magnitude 3.0 struck 89 kilometres away in the East of Katra in Jammu and Kashmir. The timing of the earthquake was reported to be early in the morning at 5:11 AM.

Earthquakes of low and medium intensity are frequently being reported in different parts of the country in view of the ongoing Monsoon season. Apart from the rains, hilly regions in the country including that in the state of Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir are particularly prone to the occurrence of earthquakes throughout the year. Una district of Himachal Pradesh, Rajkot district of Gujarat and Karimganj district in the state of Assam faced medium intensity tremors on the same day and in quick succession on July 16. While Una had recorded the earthquake of magnitude 2.3 that in Rajkot and Karimganj were of the magnitude 4.5 and 4.1 respectively.