IMD Weather Forecast today: Heatwave in several states in coming days; check details

The temperature is set to rise in the coming days in several states across the country. States such as Punjab, Haryana, southern part of Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana and coastal part of Andhra Pradesh will witness heatwave to severe heatwave this week.

The Indian Meteorological Department has predicted that the mercury is expected to touch 47 degree Celsius at some places in the above- mentioned states. The Met Department has also forecasted that heat wave condition will also prevail in Delhi, western part of the Uttar Pradesh, Chandigarh, western Rajasthan, East Rajasthan, west Madhya Pradesh, East Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Vidarbha, Marathwada, Telangana, Yanam, North Interior Karnataka, and Rayalaseema.

On the other hand, the IMD also predicts that northeastern states such as Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura will receive rainfall at most places. The Heatwave is considered when the maximum temperature of a place or an area reaches at least 40 degree Celsius.

On May 26, 2020, the temperature in the national capital is likely to touch 46 degrees Celsius with heatwave to severe heatwave conditions. On Saturday, the national capital recorded the hottest day of the season with the temperature crossing 46 degree Celsius.

In Telangana, the greater Hyderabad region on Saturday recorded the maximum temperature of 44.4 degrees Celsius while the mercury in Jagtial district touches 47.2 degree Celsius. Several areas of Adilabad, Asifabad, Nirmal, Mancherial, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Sircilla, Karimnagar, Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Mahabubabad, Warangal, Khammam, Kothagudem, Warangal, Nalgonda, Mahaboobnagar districts will experience dry weather.

Meanwhile, the death toll due to cyclone Amphan touches 85 in West Bengal. The state government is still struggling to restore the supply of the essential services such as electricity, water etc. The army has been called in to to assist the state administration in post-cyclone relief work