Astronomers find an earth-like planet close to us; Here’s how habitable it is

One of the most exciting goals of extraterrestrial studies is finding a planet that is similar to Earth. For many years now, astronomers have been searching for a planet that could support life.

Diana Kossakowski, a scientist at the MPIA, led a group of astronomers who discovered Wolf 1069 b, which is an Earth-mass exoplanet that could potentially be habitable.

The astronomers noted that although the planet’s rotation is tidally locked to the star that it orbits, they are still optimistic that it can provide suitable conditions for life. They noted that the lack of intense ultraviolet radiation and stellar activity could have preserved the atmosphere of Wolf 1069 b.

It is one of the few promising targets that can be studied for signs of habitability and biosignatures. The findings about Wolf 1069 b have been published in the journal Astronomy & Astrophysics.

After analyzing the data collected on the Wolf 1069, the astronomers were able to identify a planet that is roughly the size of Earth. It was discovered that the planet was orbiting the star in less than 16 days at a distance equivalent to one-fifteenth of the separation between the Earth and the Sun.

According to the study, despite its close proximity to the Sun, Wolf 1069b only receives around 65% of the power that Earth gets from the Sun. In addition, its surface is cool, which makes it appear orange.

The team noted that due to these factors, the habitable zone of Wolf 1069b can be shifted inward. This means that it can still be habitable even though it’s closer to the Sun than Earth.