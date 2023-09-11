Meet the Agarwals: The family behind your favourite butter-bite biscuit Priyagold; know about the owners, their journey, and more

Biscuits are a perfect companion to have it with tea or coffee and a brand that has been a top choice for Indians for over 23 years is Priyagold Biscuits. Shri. Ballabh Prasad Agarwal and his sons Shri. Manoj Kumar Agarwal , Shri. Navin Kumar Agarwal and Shri. Shekhar Agarwal are behind Surya Food & Agro Ltd. that was launched in 1994 under the umbrella brand Priyagold. By introducing cookies, cakes, confections, and juices/beverages, they have seen a rapid climb to the top of the food industry globally. Here’s how this beloved brand started and secured on of the top place in the market.

The beginnings

With modest funding, Ballabh Agarwal launched the biscuit company in 1994 under the Priyagold umbrella brand, as per a Business World report. His early stages of ideating the business were not smooth, but once the business launched, he never looked back and built a Rs 3000 crore empire at the time of his death, Business World reports.

The company derived its name from the term “Priya,” which means “beloved,” and the word “Gold,” which denotes the quality. Priyagold is dedicated to offering premium biscuits produced from the best ingredients. The company’s goods are produced in cutting-edge facilities and are held to exacting quality control standards.

Ballabh Agarwal had always desired to build a biscuit factory in order to grow his company. Agarwal relocated from Kolkata to Noida in 1991. He began a biscuit business by obtaining a bank loan for Rs 25 lakh, as per reports.

As time went on, the family kept collaborating with new people who are now their cherished clients. The family’s desire to offer high quality to the general public is represented in the brand’s tagline, “Haq Se Maango,” which implies that everyone has a right to high-quality goods at reasonable rates.

Over the years

The brand’s foundation goes back to 1994 when it was incorporated under the name Surya Foods and Agro Ltd. and launched the iconic Butter Bite biscuits, which are popular to date. In 1995, they expanded to Greater Noida and began manufacturing two more products. The company was slowly and steadily taking steps to become a national favourite. Within the next two years, they expanded their units to Surat and Lucknow. In 2006, they added beverages, fruit juices, and chocolate bars to their portfolio and were dominating the multinational food industry.

Over 20 nations around the world sell the company’s goods. Priyagold is dedicated to quality and social responsibility in addition to both. The business participates in the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) and donates to several charity organisations.

Priyagold remains a favourite and has achieved unbelievable heights over the years.