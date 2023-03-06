Kaushik Mukherjee’s luxurious lifestyle: Know the co-founder of Sugar & Shark Tank Judge Vineeta Singh’s husband, his net worth

It has not been an easy journey for the founder and CEO of Sugar Cosmetic Vineeta Singh and her husband Kaushik Mukherjee. The couple has worked hard to reach where they are. While Vineeta Singh is worth Rs 300 crores, Kaushik Mukherjee’s current valuation stands at $500 million. The 28-year-old COO of Sugar Cosmetics was born on June 17, 1983.

Educational qualification and career

Kaushik Mukherjee went to Don Bosco school in Calcutta and did his further studies at Birla institute of technology and science-based in Pilani, Rajasthan. He did his master’s at IIM Ahmedabad and that is where he met Vineeta Singh.

He served at the Oracle Corporation in Hyderabad as an Applications Engineer from 2004 to 2006. Kaushik Mukherjee also worked as an associate at McKinsey and a company based in Mumbai in 2010.

That’s not all, in 2012, he co-founded Fab Bag, a beauty product supplier. In 2015, he decided to launch Sugar Cosmetics.

Sugar Cosmetics managed to earn Rs 52 lakhs in just the first year and the sales grew to Rs 11 crore in 2017 and spiked to Rs 105 crore by 2020. In May 2022, Sugar Cosmetics reached a valuation of around $500 million (over Rs 4,000 crore). In a span of six years, the couple has managed to build a niche in the highly competitive market.

Growing up, he tried his hands on a number of skills in arts and sports including playing cricket and hockey, learning to play the sitar, and singing, he once revealed in an interview.

Vineeta Singh-Kaushik Mukherjee’s love story

The couple married in the year 2011 and are parents of two sons Vikrant and Ranveer.

Kaushik Mukherjee’s expensive things

The power couple stays in Mumbai’s Powai in their lavish residence and runs Sugar Cosmetics, the fast-growing cosmetics brand together. The lavish house features a minimalistic vibe with all the modern amenities. The house has a floor-to-ceiling window.