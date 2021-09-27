India’s philosophy of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam

The adoption of the resolution for the International Yoga day by the UNGA with the support of an overwhelming majority of 177 countries reflects the significance of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam in uniting humanity.

By Abhay K

During the past 75 years, Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam has come a long way from the pages of Maha Upanishad to the rostrum of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) and to being a celebrated thought to heal a fractured world. Embracing the philosophy of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam will help the world to come together as one family.

As India celebrates AzadikaAmritMahotsavto commemorate its 75 years of Independence, I would like to highlight the message of VasudhaivaKutumbakam (Earth is one family), one of the core philosophies of Indian civilization since ancient times.

While welcoming Prime Minister NarendraModi to deliver the keynote address at the plenary session of the World Economic Forum in Davos on January 23, 2018, Prof Klaus Schwab, the president of the World Economic Forum very eloquently put forward, “India’s philosophy of the world being one family — VasudhaivaKutumbakam — is closely aligned with the mission of this annual meeting.”

Later, Prime Minister NarendraModi in his speech at the same plenary session elaborated upon VasudhaivaKutumbakam while speaking about the oneness of the universe quoting PurnamadahPurnamidam from Brihadaranyaka Upanishad saying – “In terms of physical world also, ages ago, we echoed the same thing by saying Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam. Though there were hardly any means of reaching from one part of the world to another; still the feeling of oneness existed. This is because the spirit of co-existence was strong enough to overcome any barriers of knowledge or distance. The search for peace in the universe was paramount. This is the reason that our sacred prayers always end with a prayer for peace. Not only that, a meaningful prayer always starts with a prayer for the well-being of all.”

On January 26, 2018 on the eve of the 69th Republic Day, President Ram NathKovind in his address to the nation again evoked VasudhaivaKutumbakamas he said, “And of course the highest stage of India’s nation-building project is to contribute to building a better world – a composite and cohesive world, a world at peace with itself and at peace with nature. This is the ideal of VasudhaivaKutumbakam – of the world being one family. It is an idea that may sound impractical in today’s times of tensions and of terrorism. But it is an ideal that has inspired India for thousands of years – and that ideal can be felt in the very texture of our constitutional values. The principles of compassion, of assisting those in need, of building capacities of our neighbours, or even of those further away, underpin our society. These are the very principles that we bring to the international community.”

VasudhaivaKutumbakam is a lofty Vedantic thought from Maha Upanishad, an ancient Indian scripture. Mahatma Gandhi’s Ahimsa (non-violence) both as a creed and a strategy is considered an extension of VasudhaivaKutumbakam. It envisions unity of mankind as one single family. Nothing validates this ancient thought more than today’s interconnected world with instant satellite communication, swift air transport and the internet. VasudhaivaKutumbakam imparts a sense of oneness to our common humanity, our common development goals, and our common quest for a rule-based global order and international peace. It conveys succinctly that we prevail or perish together as one family. In the light of these noble thoughts India’s political leaders decided to engrave VasudhaivaKutumbakam at the entrance hall of Parliament of India.

As evident from the above three instances VasudhaivaKutumbakamis now a very often-quoted term. Prime Minister Narendra Modi while speaking at the World Culture Festival in March 2016 had said– “Indian culture is very rich and has inculcated in each one of us great values, we are the people who have come from Aham Brahmasmi to Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, we are the people who have come from Upanishads to Upgrah (Satellite).” Earlier, addressing the UNGA in 2014, he had said: “Every nation’s worldview is shaped by its civilization and philosophical tradition. India’s ancient wisdom sees the world as one family. It is this timeless current of thought that gives India an unwavering belief in multilateralism.”

Former External affairs minister Sushma Swaraj had also used Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam in her speech at the UNGA on September 24, 2017: “We truly believe that the world is one family and we hope that every member of this family deserves that elixir of life, happiness.”

Original work from the painting competition on Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam.

VasudhaivaKutumbakam has been and continues to be invoked by Indian leaders on different occasions in different contexts. . In a tumultuous year ravaged by a health crisis, this principle took its most profound shape in the “Vaccine Maitri” campaign, spearheaded by India’s Ministry of External Affairs under which India delivered vaccine doses to more than 90 countries .

The adoption of the resolution for the International Yoga day by the UNGA with the support of an overwhelming majority of 177 countries reflects the significance of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam in uniting humanity.

As India celebrates Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, the idea of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam may find even greater resonance among the nations and people all across the world. Africa’s philosophy of Ubuntu, which means ‘I am because we are’, also highlights inherent interdependence of our existence.

At the root of Vasudhaiva is Vasudha, our planet earth, and therefore, an extension of the concept of VasudhaivaKutumbakam whichhighlights India’s concerns for the environment, its concerns about the whole planet.

The philosophy of VasudhaivaKutumbakam could also guide countries to adhere to sustainable development, prevent biodiversity loss and work towards mitigating climate change.

(The author is a poet-diplomat. His ‘Earth Anthem’ inspired by the philosophy of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam has been translated into over 120 languages. Views expressed are personal and do not reflect the official position or policy of Financial Express Online.)