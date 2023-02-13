Here’s how you can cope with feelings of loneliness or isolation on Valentine’s Day

Valentine’s day can be difficult for those who feel lonely or isolated, especially if they see others celebrating their relationships and love. However, it’s important to remember that everyone experiences feelings of loneliness and isolation at some point in their lives and that these feelings are normal.

Rather than turning to unhealthy coping mechanisms such as self-destructive behaviour or substance abuse, it is important to practice self-care and reach out for help when overwhelmed by such emotions. Healthy habits such as exercising, meditating, maintaining social connections, journaling, and seeking professional support can be great ways to manage these difficult feelings. Creating a routine that adds structure and purpose to your day can also be beneficial in helping you feel better emotionally.

Dr Chandni Tugnait, M.D. (Alternative Medicines), Psychotherapist, Life Coach, Business Coach, NLP Expert, Healer, Founder & Director – Gateway of Healing shares tips for coping with feelings of loneliness or isolation on Valentine’s:

Acknowledge your Feelings: It is important to acknowledge your feelings and not try to ignore or push them away. You don’t have to be ashamed of feeling lonely; it is a natural emotion that we all experience. Take the time to sit with your feelings, give them space, and understand what they may be telling you about yourself.

Reframe your Perspective: Try reframing your perspective by focusing on the positive aspects of being single on valentine’s day – no obligations, no expectations, and freedom from stress! If you look at it this way, you can avoid feeling sad and view it as an opportunity for personal growth and reflect on your needs in relationships in the future. Celebrate this day as one dedicated to appreciating yourself – focus on what makes you unique and valuable as an individual rather than dwelling too much on being single.

Find Joy in Simple Pleasures: Take some time for yourself and do something that brings you joy — reading a book, taking a walk outside, listening to music, writing in a journal, cooking your favourite meal, etc. Spend quality time with yourself and ensure you’re giving yourself the love and attention you need.

Connect with Others: Loneliness can sometimes cause us to withdraw from others, but connecting with others can help us feel better in the long run! Reach out to friends, family members or consult a professional who can provide emotional support during this difficult time.

Look on the Bright Side: Try not to let the blues get too overwhelming this valentine’s day — try looking on the bright side instead! Remind yourself that being single doesn’t mean being alone; it means having more time for yourself and pursuing your interests without worrying about pleasing someone else all the time. Or if having a partner is something that matters deeply to you, use this as motivation to take action towards finding someone special in your life.

No matter how you celebrate valentine’s day, remember that it is most important to take care of yourself first. You are worthy and deserving of love, even if it seems hard to believe right now. Be gentle and compassionate towards yourself, and know that things will get better eventually. There is always light at the end of the tunnel.