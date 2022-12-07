Here’s how you can build intimacy in your relationships

We’ve all been there before – in a relationship, and things just aren’t going the way we want them to. The passion is gone, the fireworks have fizzled out, and you’re left wondering what happened. If this sounds like you, don’t despair. It is possible to reignite the spark and rekindle the flame of desire. All it takes is a little effort and intention.

Dr. Chandni Tugnait is M.D. (Alternative Medicines), Psychotherapist, Life Coach, Business Coach, NLP Expert, Healer, Founder and Director – Gateway of Healing.

shares five ways to build intimacy in your relationships –

1. Get to know your partner on a deeper level – One of the best ways to build intimacy is to get to know your partner on a deeper level. This doesn’t mean grilling them with a list of questions; rather, it means taking the time to really listen when they’re talking and being present in the moment. Pay attention to their body language and nonverbal cues, and ask follow-up questions about things that interest you without being judgmental. Showing a genuine interest in your partner will go a long way in building intimacy.

2. Connect on an emotional level -In order for true intimacy to develop, it’s important to connect with your partner on an emotional level. This can be done by sharing your thoughts and feelings openly and honestly with each other. Building emotional intimacy requires vulnerability, so don’t be afraid to bare your soul! It may be scary at first, but it’ll be worth it in the end.

3. Share physical affection -Physical touch is one of the most powerful methods of building intimacy in relationships. Whether it’s holding hands, cuddling, or something more explicit, physical affection helps couples feel connected to one another on a physical level. So go ahead and get touchy-feely with your partner! They’ll love it (and so will you).

4. Be present when you’re together -It’s easy to get caught up in the hustle and bustle of everyday life and let precious time slip away from us without even realizing it. When you’re with your partner, make an effort to put away your phone, turn off the TV, and give them your undivided attention—even if it’s just for 30 minutes or an hour out of the day. Quality time is essential for building intimacy because it allows couples to really connect with each other without distractions getting in the way.

5. Communicate effectively with each other – The cornerstone of any healthy relationship is effective communication—and that goes double for intimate relationships! In order to build intimacy, couples need to be able to communicate openly and honestly with each other about their needs, wants, fears, hopes, fantasies, dreams, etc. – basically everything under the sun! Being able to have these conversations can be difficult at times, but they’re essential for developing a deep connection with your partner.

Building intimacy takes time, effort, and intention—but it’s definitely worth it! When you make an effort to deepen your connection with your partner on all levels—physical, emotional, mental and spiritual, you create a strong foundation for a lasting relationship built on love, trust and mutual respect.