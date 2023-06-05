When is the right time to eat pomegranate? Know all about its benefits and side-effects

Red and juicy Pomegranate is one of the healthiest fruits on earth. Interestingly, it is also sometimes known as a divine fruit as it is one of the most mentioned fruit theological fruits.

Pomegranate is packed with various nutritional benefits. Studies suggest that this fruit has around 19 g of carbs, of which dietary fibre contributes 4 g. It is noteworthy that 78 percent of the fruit’s composition is water.

It also contains high amounts of vitamin K, C, and folate (B9). Additionally, pomegranate also contains a significant amount of vitamin E is present in this fruit. Moreover, riboflavin, thiamine, and pantothenic acid are also present.

Benefits of pomegranates

It can lower blood pressure.

According to some preliminary studies, pomegranates also have cancer-preventing and anti-inflammatory properties.

A 2010 study has revealed that pomegranates can help with arthritis.

Pomegranates also have the ability to lower cholesterol.

It can also help in increasing physical performance.

Which is the best time to eat pomegranates?

According to experts, the best time to consume pomegranates is morning. As pomegranates are high in calories, consuming them in the morning will give you ample energy. You should consume pomegranates before lunchtime.

What are the side effects of pomegranate?