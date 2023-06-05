scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

When is the right time to eat pomegranate? Know all about its benefits and side-effects

Studies suggest that this fruit has around 19 g of carbs, of which dietary fibre contributes 4 g. It is noteworthy that 78 percent of the fruit’s composition is water.

Written by Health Desk
Pomegranates, Pomegranates benefits, fruits, health news,
Pomegranate is packed with various nutritional benefits. (Image Credits: Pixabay)

Red and juicy Pomegranate is one of the healthiest fruits on earth. Interestingly, it is also sometimes known as a divine fruit as it is one of the most mentioned fruit theological fruits.

Pomegranate is packed with various nutritional benefits. Studies suggest that this fruit has around 19 g of carbs, of which dietary fibre contributes 4 g. It is noteworthy that 78 percent of the fruit’s composition is water.

It also contains high amounts of vitamin K, C, and folate (B9). Additionally, pomegranate also contains a significant amount of vitamin E is present in this fruit. Moreover, riboflavin, thiamine, and pantothenic acid are also present.

Also Read
Also Read

Benefits of pomegranates

  • It can lower blood pressure.
  • According to some preliminary studies, pomegranates also have cancer-preventing and anti-inflammatory properties.
  • A 2010 study has revealed that pomegranates can help with arthritis.
  • Pomegranates also have the ability to lower cholesterol.
  • It can also help in increasing physical performance.

Which is the best time to eat pomegranates?

According to experts, the best time to consume pomegranates is morning. As pomegranates are high in calories, consuming them in the morning will give you ample energy. You should consume pomegranates before lunchtime.

Also Read

What are the side effects of pomegranate?

  • In some people, pomegranate extract can cause sensitivity. Itching, swelling, a runny nose, and trouble breathing are all signs of sensitivity.
  • Over-consumption of pomegranate roots, stems, and peels may be harmful.

More Stories on
Healthcare
wellness

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 05-06-2023 at 12:00 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Stock Market