Lockdown in UP Lucknow latest news: Total lockdown begins in capital; Check what is allowed, what is not

Lockdown in UP Lucknow Uttar Pradesh latest news timings, rules, guidelines: A strict lockdown has been imposed in parts of Uttar Pradesh and state capital Lucknow due to surge in coronavirus cases. A total lockdown has been enforced in four areas in Lucknow. These areas have been demarcated as containment zones. Apart from this, the Yogi Adityanath government has selected six districts as the hotspots in the state. Out of the state’s 75 districts, six districts– Gautam Buddh Nagar (Noida and Greater Noida), Lucknow, Ghaziabad, Varanasi, Jhansi, and Kanpur Nagar — have accounted for 40 per cent of the total coronavirus cases and 31 per cent of the death toll.

Lockdown in UP Lucknow: Rules, Guidelines, Timings

The strict lockdown has been announced in four police station areas in Uttar Pradesh capital Lucknow. Aashiana, Ghazipur, Indiranagar, and Sarojininagar have been declared as Containment zone from today and the total lockdown has been enforced.

