Lockdown in UP Lucknow latest news: Total lockdown begins in capital; Check what is allowed, what is not

Lockdown in UP Lucknow Uttar Pradesh latest news timings, rules, guidelines: A strict lockdown has been imposed in parts of Uttar Pradesh and state capital Lucknow due to surge in coronavirus cases. A total lockdown has been enforced in four areas in Lucknow. These areas have been demarcated as containment zones. Apart from this, the Yogi Adityanath government has selected six districts as the hotspots in the state. Out of the state’s 75 districts, six districts– Gautam Buddh Nagar (Noida and Greater Noida), Lucknow, Ghaziabad, Varanasi, Jhansi, and Kanpur Nagar — have accounted for 40 per cent of the total coronavirus cases and 31 per cent of the death toll.
Lockdown in UP Lucknow: Rules, Guidelines, Timings
The strict lockdown has been announced in four police station areas in Uttar Pradesh capital Lucknow. Aashiana, Ghazipur, Indiranagar, and Sarojininagar have been declared as Containment zone from today and the total lockdown has been enforced.
Total lockdown in parts of Lucknow has been enforced from 5 am on Monday i.e July 20 and will remain effective till 10 pm on July 24.
- As per lockdown guidelines, markets, mandis, schools, and colleges are closed in Lucknow containment zones.
- People won’t be allowed to move outside the containment zone. They need to seek permission if they want to go out for emergency purposes.
- Autorickshaw, tempo, e-rickshaw, Taxi are not allowed to ply in the containment zones.
- Hotels, restaurants are not allowed to open. Wedding halls are not allowed to open.
- However, religious places are allowed to open. Devotees and temple authorities must follow social distancing norms.
- IT sector and Industrial units are not allowed to open.
- Shops selling milk, fruits, vegetables are allowed to open.
- CNG gas refilling station, petrol pump are allowed to open.
- Doorstep delivery is allowed.
- Airport, Railways, and Roadways services continue but people need to show tickets.
- Hospitals, emergency clinics, paramedical are allowed to open.
- Banks are allowed to open. Offices, which are allowed to open, must coronavirus help desk, thermometer, and oxymeter.
- Surveillance teams have been directed to become hyperactivated in containment zones. Meanwhile, nodal officers have been deployed in hospitals to monitor the situation.
