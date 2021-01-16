  • MORE MARKET STATS

India’s V-Day: On Day 1, over 1.9 lakh beneficiaries get Covaxin/Covishield jabs, no complications so far

Updated: Jan 16, 2021 8:03 PM

The official also said that there was no post-vaccination hospitalisation reported so far. This essentially means that those who got the shots didn’t experience any kind of side-effects.

India vaccination drive, India vaccination plan, India vaccination schedule, India vaccine name, India vaccine covid 19, covaxin, covaxin news, covishield, covishield news, vaccine in India, Vaccine update, vaccine update in India, vaccine appIn India, as part of the vaccination programme, the health officials are administering Covid-19 vaccines manufactured by two companies. (Photo: The Indian Express)

India’s vaccination drive against coronavirus: On Day 1 of the ‘largest inoculation campaign’ in the world, the multiple health centres across India saw enthusiastic beneficiaries getting the shots of coronavirus vaccine on Friday. In the latest briefing by the Union Health Ministry, the senior officials said that 1,91,181 registered beneficiaries received the jabs. The official also said that there was no post-vaccination hospitalisation reported so far. This essentially means that those who got the shots didn’t experience any kind of side-effects. In India, as part of the vaccination programme, the health officials are administering Covid-19 vaccines manufactured by two companies. The two vaccines – Covishield and Covaxin – are manufactured by Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech respectively. While Covishield is researched and developed by the University of Oxford and Astra Zeneca, the second vaccine – Covaxin- has been developed indigenously by Hyderabad- based Bharat Biotech.

