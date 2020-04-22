Delhi government forms audit committee to monitor COVID-19 deaths

"All government and private hospitals are directed to report all such deaths to the committee along with the copy of case sheet for death audit," the order stated.
The Delhi government has constituted a three-member committee to audit on a daily basis the deaths caused by novel coronavirus in the national capital. According to an order issued by the health department, the committee headed by former director general of health services Dr Ashok Kumar will audit each and every death reported in both government and private hospitals in the city.
On Tuesday, Delhi reported 47 fatalities due to coronavirus. The total number of coronavirus cases in Delhi rose to 2,156 on Tuesday, with 75 new cases being reported.
