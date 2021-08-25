  • MORE MARKET STATS
Coronavirus India Latest Update Live: India’s new headache – Breakthrough cases

Updated: August 25, 2021 8:16:13 am

Covid-19 vaccine Latest Update, Coronavirus Third Wave Live News, Covid Live Tracker Today, Coronavirus Cases and Fatality Rate India, India Coronavirus R Factor Latest News Live August 25: Breakthrough cases have been rising steadily across the country. In simple terms, a breakthrough infection can be defined as a person testing positive for the novel coronavirus despite taking both doses of the Covid vaccine

Coronavirus Case and Fatality Rate in India, Coronavirus Third Wave Live Updates, COvid Live Tally Today As India nears the new milestone of 60 crore doses administered since the mass vaccination began on January 16 earlier this year, there is a new headache that may impact the national Covid recovery. Breakthrough cases have been rising steadily across the country. In simple terms, a breakthrough infection can be defined as a person testing positive for the novel coronavirus despite taking both doses of the Covid vaccine. In a breakthrough infection, the virus or its variant manages to bypass the immunity provided by the Covid jab. The Indian SARS-CoV2 Genomics Consortium has also noted this worrying trend of breakthrough infections. DBT secretary Renu Swarup has been recently quoted as saying that the main reason behind the breakthrough infections in India is the Delta and Alpha variants of the coronavirus.

Here are the latest, freshest, confirmed Covid updates from India and around the globe: 

    08:16 (IST)25 Aug 2021
    Coronavirus Live Tracker: Daily new COVID-19 cases in Israel approach January peak

    New daily coronavirus infections in Israel are approaching record levels, despite the country's largely successful vaccination campaign and the recent rollout of the world's first widespread booster shot. The spread of the virus has been driven by a surge in the delta variant ‘ even among the vaccinated’ and sparked talk of crackdowns on gatherings ahead of the holiest days of the Jewish calendar. The government recorded 9,831 new cases on Monday, the highest single-day figure since January 18, when 10,118 new cases were detected, Israel's record for the pandemic. In between, Israel led one of the world's fastest vaccination drives that seemed to turn the tide on the pandemic. A low of a dozen new cases on May 22 kicked off what was expected to be a go-go summer of tourism, concerts and the giddy return of crowds to Israel's restaurants and outdoor marketplaces. - AP

    08:15 (IST)25 Aug 2021
    Coronavirus Live Tracker: From CVS to Chevron, FDA decision triggers vaccine mandates

    From Walt Disney World and Chevron to CVS and a Michigan university, a flurry of private and public employers are requiring workers to get vaccinated after the federal government gave full approval to Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine. And the number is certain to grow much higher. For the past eight months, the coronavirus shot was dispensed in the US under emergency authorisation from the Food and Drug Administration. Some workers and unions objected to getting the vaccine - and some employers were reluctant to require it - because it had yet to receive FDA full approval. That happened on Monday. “The FDA decision takes that off the table," said Devjani Mishra, a New York-based attorney with the firm Littler Mendelson, which specializes in workplace matters. She and others in the worlds of business, law and health predicted more companies will mandate vaccines for their workforces. - AP

    08:14 (IST)25 Aug 2021
    Coronavirus Live Tracker: What you need to know today?

    Hello and welcome to our coronavirus live blog. As you start your day, here are key developments that you should know:

    • World Health Organization Chief Scientist Dr Soumya Swaminathan has said that India may be witnessing a new phase of the coronavirus pandemic. In an interview, Dr Swaminathan said that the country may have entered a stage of 'endemicity'. This means that there will be low or moderate level of viral transmission reflected in a low caseload.  
    • Gujarat has announced that it will impose a night curfew during the Janmashtmi celebrations. The night curfew will be in force from August 30 at midnight in 8 prominent cities across Gujarat.
    • After a moderate dip in a number of cases, Kerala has once again seen massive jump. At present, Kerala's test positivity rate is around 18.4 per cent.
