Coronavirus India Latest Update Live: India’s new headache – Breakthrough cases

After the slump on Rakshabandhan, India has managed to maintain a steady graph of daily vaccinations. The CoWin data shows an average of 5 million Covid jabs since last week. (PTI Photo)

Coronavirus Case and Fatality Rate in India, Coronavirus Third Wave Live Updates, COvid Live Tally Today As India nears the new milestone of 60 crore doses administered since the mass vaccination began on January 16 earlier this year, there is a new headache that may impact the national Covid recovery. Breakthrough cases have been rising steadily across the country. In simple terms, a breakthrough infection can be defined as a person testing positive for the novel coronavirus despite taking both doses of the Covid vaccine. In a breakthrough infection, the virus or its variant manages to bypass the immunity provided by the Covid jab. The Indian SARS-CoV2 Genomics Consortium has also noted this worrying trend of breakthrough infections. DBT secretary Renu Swarup has been recently quoted as saying that the main reason behind the breakthrough infections in India is the Delta and Alpha variants of the coronavirus.

Here are the latest, freshest, confirmed Covid updates from India and around the globe: