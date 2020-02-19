Touching Credit Card, Debit Card, Currency Notes or Coins can infect you with coronavirus?

ITBP today said that 406 people, who were at the ITBP Quarantine facility in Chhawla, New Delhi, have left for their homes. These people were rescued from China by Air India. Image source: ITBP_official

Coronavirus reason: Is there a risk of being infected with the new coronavirus by touching coins, bank currency notes, credit cards and other objects? The answer is yes but the possibility of such an infection is very low, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO). “The risk of being infected with the new coronavirus by touching coins, banknotes, credit cards and other objects, is very low,” WHO says. The WHO has busted several myths about the new coronavirus infection on its website.

“With proper hand cleaning, the risk of being infected with the new coronavirus by touching objects, including coins, banknotes or indeed credit cards, is very low,” WHO suggests.

“The best protection is to clean your hands frequently with alcohol-based hand rub or wash them with soap and water.”

WHO says that an object may be contaminated with the new coronavirus by an infected person coughing or sneezing or touching the object.

The new coronavirus can survive on surfaces for a few hours or more, according to WHO.

Over 2000 dead

As per reports, the total number of people who have died of new coronavirus in China has gone beyond 2000 while over 74,000 have been infected. However, the rate of new cases has decreased. Hundreds of cases have been reported from over 20 countries.

Coronavirus status in India

In India, only three positive cases have been found. Two of them have already been released after testing negative.

Over 5.67 lakh persons have been screed at 82 border check posts in India. The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare today said that states of Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal & Sikkim have conducted 2954 gram sabhas in 7216 villages of 21 border districts.

As many as 2654 samples have been tested in the country till now.

Meanwhile, the ITBP today said that 406 people, who were at the ITBP Quarantine facility in Chhawla, New Delhi, have left for their homes. These people were rescued from China by Air India.