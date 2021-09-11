Coronavirus India News Latest Update Live: At 33,376, India records marginal decline in daily Covid-19 cases; 308 deaths; Kerala top contributor

Coronavirus Case and Fatality Rate in India, Coronavirus Third Wave News Today September 11 Live Updates: Fear of Covid-19 third wave looms large in India with the beginning of the festive season. It may be noted that in Kerala, the top contributor to India’s Covid-19 tally for the past few weeks, Coronavirus infections spiked after the Onam festivals. Maharashtra and especially Kerala, though cases have started showing a declining trend, continue to report high numbers of Coronavirus infections. Kerala has been contributing nearly 60% to India’s daily caseload for the past few weeks. The state accounts for over 60% of India’s active Covid-19 cases.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held a high-level review meeting on Covid-related situations and vaccination in the country. He was briefed about the concentration of cases “in a few geographies”. The meeting comes a day after Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said India is still going through the second wave of and it is not over yet. According to data from the Union Health Ministry, as many as 35 districts are still reporting a weekly Covid positivity rate of over 10% while it is 5-10% in 30 districts.
Here are the latest and news on Coronavirus from India and around the world:
Highlights
Of 33,376 new #COVID19 cases and 308 deaths reported in the last 24 hours in India, Kerala recorded 25,010 new cases and 177 deaths yesterday (ANI)
India reports 33,376 new #COVID19 cases, 32,198 recoveries and 308 deaths in last 24 hours, as per Health Ministry.Total cases: 3,32,08,330Active cases: 3,91,516Total recoveries: 3,23,74,497Death toll: 4,42,317Total vaccination: 73,05,89,688 (65,27,175 in last 24 hours) (ANI)
A total of 54,01,96,989 samples tested up to September 10, of which 15,92,135 samples were tested, yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research (ANI)
New Zealand said on Saturday it detected 23 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, denting optimism that the country was on course to eradicate the virus once more. The new infections, all in the epicentre of Auckland, were up from the 11 cases detected a day earlier. "This does serve as a strong reminder of the importance of following the COVID-19 alert level rules wherever you are, and to get tested if you have any symptoms or have been at a location of interest at the specified times," New Zealand's Ministry for Health said in an emailed statement. (Reuters)
Australia's third most populous state said on Saturday it may order a snap lockdown after a cluster of COVID-19 cases, as the country posted a record one-day rise in daily infections. Queensland state, home to more than 5 million people, said it had detected five new infections in the past 24 hours after a family tested positive for COVID-19. The next few days would be critical to see if a lockdown was warranted, authorities said. "If we start seeing any seeding, then we may have to take very quick, fast action. But at the moment, it’s contained to the family," said state Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk. (Reuters)