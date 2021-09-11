Coronavirus India News Latest Update Live: At 33,376, India records marginal decline in daily Covid-19 cases; 308 deaths; Kerala top contributor

As many as 35 districts are still reporting a weekly Covid positivity rate of over 10% while it is 5-10% in 30 districts, according to data from the Union Health Ministry.

Coronavirus Case and Fatality Rate in India, Coronavirus Third Wave News Today September 11 Live Updates: Fear of Covid-19 third wave looms large in India with the beginning of the festive season. It may be noted that in Kerala, the top contributor to India’s Covid-19 tally for the past few weeks, Coronavirus infections spiked after the Onam festivals. Maharashtra and especially Kerala, though cases have started showing a declining trend, continue to report high numbers of Coronavirus infections. Kerala has been contributing nearly 60% to India’s daily caseload for the past few weeks. The state accounts for over 60% of India’s active Covid-19 cases.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held a high-level review meeting on Covid-related situations and vaccination in the country. He was briefed about the concentration of cases “in a few geographies”. The meeting comes a day after Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said India is still going through the second wave of and it is not over yet. According to data from the Union Health Ministry, as many as 35 districts are still reporting a weekly Covid positivity rate of over 10% while it is 5-10% in 30 districts.

