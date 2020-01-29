Coronavirus: India asks China for permission to operate 2 flights to bring back nationals

“Chinese Government requested for permission to operate two flights to bring back our nationals from Hubei Province,” Kumar said in a tweet.

India has requested China for permission to operate two flights to bring back its nationals from the Hubei Province, the epicentre of the Coronavirus outbreak.

Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said the Indian Embassy in Beiijing is in touch with Chinese authorities on the ground to work out necessary logistics.

He also shared the appeal of the Indian Embassy in China to all Indian citizens in Hubei who have not yet contacted the mission to do so on the given hotlines or dedicated email ID.