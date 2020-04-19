Corona Free! Goa reports ‘zero’ active COVID-19 case

Goa has been successful in eradicating Coronavirus from its soil, at least for now. Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane has tweeted that the active Covid-19 cases in Goa stands at zero as the doctors and health workers in the state have been able to cure all the reported cases of the state. These were the last seven cases reported from Goa on April 3 and they have now been discharged from hospital after testing negative for Covid-19 post the treatment.

Health Minister tweeted the information with a commending message for the healthcare workers who are leading from the front in the war against the Covid-19 pandemic. However, Minister Rane has said the public to still adhere to the norms laid out by both state and central governments. He urged the public to understand the role, the lockdown and social distancing have played in bringing the number of active cases down to zero.

“While we currently do not have any active cases in the state, it is our responsibility to keep in mind the importance of the lockdown, maintain social distancing, increase the scope of testing and adhere to norms & guidelines by both central and state govt.”, he said in a tweet.

Zero indeed has great value! Immensely happy to announce that all the COVID-19 positive cases in the state are now NEGATIVE. Very grateful to our Doctors & frontline workers who worked tirelessly & risked their lives to save others. #GoaFightsCovid19 #COVIDfree pic.twitter.com/ZiUlAmDh25 — VishwajitRane (@visrane) April 19, 2020

He expressed his gratitude towards the ‘excellent’ team of doctors under the leadership of Dr Edwin at ESI hospital. Health Minister Rane also thanked the state leadership of Chief Minister Dr Pramod Sawant, Chief Secretary Parimal Rai and Health Secretary Nila Mohanan.

The number of Coronavirus has surged past 15,700 in the country with the death toll surpassing 500 mark. India saw an increase of 1334 new cases in a day while the Covid-19 infection killed 27 more people across the country in the same duration. The state of Goa had reported 758 active cases of Coronavirus which now stands at zero.