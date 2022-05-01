Eid-ul-Fitr 2022: As Saudi Arabia awaits the moon sighting, India gears up for celebrations

Eid-ul-Fitr is a major religious holiday that marks the conclusion of Ramadan. Eid is a religious holiday observed by Muslims around the world, after the holy month of fasting. The celebrations commemorate the end of fasting that takes place for 30 days from dawn to dusk during the month of Ramadan.

Although Eid is determined by the sighting of the moon, there may be differences in the date, observed around the world. The exact date of Eid may not be announced until the end of Ramadan and is expected to be celebrated on May 2-3 this year.

In India, Eid is expected to be on Tuesday (May 3) but chances are that Saudi Arabia, the UAE may sight the moon on Sunday (May 1) and the celebrations would continue till Friday (May 6).

The date of Eid varies every year due to the Hijri calendar, which is a lunar calendar based on the phases of the moon. Whenever a new crescent moon is sighted by religious authorities, the Islamic month begins. Depending on the sighting of the moon, Eid is observed on different days around the world.

Muslims around the world celebrate Eid which is the most important festival that marks the end of Ramadan. During Ramadan, charitable deeds are performed, like distributing alms and feeding the poor. With Eid celebrations, the period of fasting and prayer comes to an end, when people wear new clothes and meet their loved ones after the Eid prayers.