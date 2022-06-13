DIY tips to stay productive for every zodiac sign

By Sidhharrth S Kumaar

Everyone has the same 24 hours in a day, but some people manage to accomplish so much while others can barely get on with one task. People get easily distracted since there are so many distractions in today’s world. They binge shows on Netflix, scroll endlessly through their social media, watch videos on YouTube, etc.

The best way to break out of this cycle is to identify your uniqueness and stay away from blind race of crowd. Adopting a lifestyle which is customized and personalized as per you is bound to deliver enhanced productivity with simultaneous wellbeing in both short and long term.



Give Wings to your Productivity while being Healthy

Aires

Aries are usually impatient and unfocused. It’s hard for them to stay on track while getting through their daily chores. To avoid this, you should try the 2-minute rule while doing your chores to stay focused. Set a timer for 2 minutes on your phone or laptop whenever you have to do a small task and feel unmotivated. You have to finish the task in under 2 minutes.

Taurus

Many people prefer to keep themselves motivated by the promise of a treat after completing a task. Taurus is mostly pleasure-focused. You should always take advantage of this fact and reward yourself after tasks. This would help you to be motivated and energized.

Gemini

Gemini is quick thinking and hence gets distracted quite easily. To stay focused on your work, you need to take regular breaks. It would be best to talk to a friend, eat, go for a walk, etc. You can set up a timer for each hour to remind yourself to take more breaks to avoid burnout.

Cancer

Cancers are the most empathic sign. You should try some productivity apps and empathize with yourself to be motivated.

Leo

Many people steamroll ahead to their next task instead of appreciating themselves and their work. Leo’s thrice under the spotlight, so you feel the need to be rewarded for your job. You are advised to talk to a close friend about your small achievements and take pride in your work to stay motivated.

Virgo

Virgos are an earth sign. They feel comfortable when they are outside. If you are a virgin, you should ensure that you spend some time outdoors to boost productivity. Just a walk outside for 5 minutes will do if you don’t have much time.

Libra

Setting clear boundaries is essential to staying productive. Libras are diplomatic and can’t fix their boundaries easily. It will help if you learn to say no and put yourself first. It would help if you remembered you couldn’t make everyone happy.

Scorpio

Scorpios chase the thrill of doing intense work. You can take advantage of this and take on the most challenging task first. This would lower the chances of procrastination and help you feel like you can do anything else since you have already finished the most significant task.

Sagittarius

Staying focused on a task is difficult for Sagittarius as they are spontaneous love adventures. It will help if you put in the extra effort while making your daily to-do list. You should list your tasks according to priority so that if you feel like going on an adventure, you have at least done the most critical tasks.

Capricorn

Capricorns are known for being efficient. However, it doesn’t exempt you from burnout or save you from distractions. You should divide your work during the day and night to avoid getting overwhelmed. Try to list things to do for the next day or the previous night. You can do menial tasks the night before to prepare for the next day.

Aquarius

Aquarius is usually very tech-savvy. However, this will makes it harder for them to get away from their phones and laptops. You should ensure that all your notifications are off while working to stay focused.

Pisces

You should not take sleep seriously and have a strict bedtime. It would help if you didn’t sacrifice your sleep for work since that will eventually lead to burnout. However, if you have 8 hours of sleep every night, you will stay focused and motivated to finish your tasks.

Conclusion

Being productive is essential in today’s world, however this should not be taking a toll on your health and wellbeing in the long run. Adopting a personalized lifestyle which ensures your wellbeing as well as enhances productivity is key to success. The personalization of lifestyle can be done based on name and date of birth.



(The author, Sidhharrth S Kumaar is Founder of NumroVani, and Astro Numerologist, Spiritual Business & Personalized Wellness Coach. He is a renowned name in Astro numerology. Views expressed are personal and do not reflect the official position or policy of the Financial Express Online.)