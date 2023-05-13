Discovering the flavours: 7 single malt whiskies to sip from around the world

Single malt whisky is made at a single distillery, and it is made from 100 percent malted barley. A single malt whisky attains its unique flavour, identity, and maturity, depending on the country or region it is distilled in. Thus, we get diverse flavours when it comes to whiskies. Here we have enlisted some of the best whiskies from around the world that are a favourite amongst connoisseurs as well as critics.

GianChand Single Malt Whisky

It is hailed as India’s finest single malt whisky by noted critic and author of the Bible of Whisky, Jim Murray. He termed it as the whisky with the most delicate and refined taste from India in recent times. With a pineapple drop candy sweetness and a backbone of vanilla along with barley, the whisky stands out for its exceptional taste. The thin oils lend it a delicate but refined taste. It is named after the pioneer of DeVANS, one of the pioneering Indian Alco-bev companies. Dewan Gian Chand, the man behind the brand, laid the foundation for exotic liquor and innovative technology.

The Macallan Double Cask 12 Years Old

A Macallan is a must-have in any whisky collection because it is known for producing some of the best single malts in the industry. The Double Cask line combines indulgent American Oak with the traditional Macallan style of rich fruits and wood spice. This whisky also uses casks that have been seasoned with European oak sherry. It has notes of toffee apple, candied orange, oak, and vanilla custard that are well-rounded and warm. The flavours of citrus, honey, raisins, and caramel are present in every sip. Meanwhile, the finish is sweet and drying. This one is for you if you like creamy whisky.

Rampur whisky

This single malt whisky, which is frequently referred to as the Kohinoor or the priceless diamond among single malts, is made in the Himalayan foothills. It is non-chill filtered and handcrafted. It has been aged for years. Rampur Select has a variety of flavour profiles that appeal to all the senses. There are noticeable spicy and fruity aromas as well as hints of vanilla and caramel. As you continue to drink it, you’ll notice the aroma and flavour that are only possible as a result of the reflection of the protracted Indian summer, which gives Indian whisky its unique flavour. And when you’re done, a pleasant, warm feeling will come over you, making you feel refreshed.

Singleton of Glendullan

Diageo sells this whisky, which is aged 12, 15, and even 18 years. The American oak casks used to age the single malt Scotch whisky are combined with a small number of European oak casks to give it the balance necessary to bring out the flavour. It has aromas of fresh fruit, a sweet, honeyed palate, and a creamy, lingering aftertaste. Your senses are overwhelmed by the flavours from the first sip, allowing you to fully appreciate the distinctive flavour.

The Yamazaki Distillers Reserve

Japanese single malts that follow the Scotch tradition of double distilling malted barley are smoky, peaty options that should be included in any roundup of single malts. One of the best in this regard is the Yamazaki distillery, which has spent more than a century perfecting a uniquely Japanese whisky. There are two single malts produced by Suntory in Japan, including this one.This malt gains notes of red berry from maturing in sherry and Bordeaux wine barrels. Every sip brings to mind flavours of coconut, white peach, and raspberry. Additionally, the bottle contains malt that has been aged in Mizunara casks, which gives it an earthy, oak-like scent. You’ll also detect hints of strawberry and cherry.

Laphroaig Scotch 10 Years

Laphroaig is well worth the investment because it is renowned for producing single malts based on centuries-old traditions created by passionate master distillers. This specific single malt is 10 years old and is made with malted barley that has been cold-smoked and dried over a peat fire. The single mat now has a strong, smoky scent. Every sip has a surprising sweetness along with notes of peat and seaweed. This award-winning drink is full-bodied with a strong finish and is a must-try.

Amrut Fusion

With a 50% ABV, this whisky has established a reputation as the strongest, providing a unique drinking experience. It is both Indian and international because it is made with a blend of barley that has been brewed over time, with some of the barley coming from Scotland, the home of whisky. The fusion it created when it was added to the drums gave it the scrumptious flavours of fresh fruit, spice, honey, and a hint of smoke.

Glenmorangie The Lasanta

The drams from Glenmorangie, one of the best whisky brands in the industry, are innovative and delicious. The brand aims to capture the reds, oranges, and purples of a sunset in a bottle. The 12-year-old amber has a plethora of sweet and spiciness from its time in bourbon and sherry barrels. Every sip brings back memories of hazelnuts, honeycomb, raisins, and dark chocolate. Another flavour you might detect is cinnamon. Long and smooth, with citrus undertones, is the finish.