Between sips: Year-end tidings – Of waffle cones, 24k edible gold and super-premium wine

This will be my last piece in a year that went by too fast and too slow at the same time. Here’s how I have been packing in the year-end calories.

Everyone loves ice cream, the rich and creamy stuff (not the low-cal one), and when it comes with waffle cones and generous toppings, it’s even more reason to dig in. That’s the Baskin Robbins Happyness Pack in a nutshell.

Meanwhile, I did something by way of work—I hosted the launch of the latest super-premium wine range from Grover-Zampa. It’s called Signet and it is a lovely experiment—the same single estate Syrah grapes made slightly differently. The result is five dynamic and distinct wines which are a great talking point in connoisseur circles. They cost Rs 4,000 a pop but only a few hundred of each have been made (and will only sell at the cellar door). So, not only is it a good wine, it’s also quite rare.

Now, I’ll give you a quick run through a few bottles I have recently stocked— Martell XO Cognac, which is among the finest cognacs out there and perfect with an Andre Garcia cigar this time of the year; Chandon rosé sparkling wine, which is a homegrown bubbly with French expertise and backing that is always a delight to pop; Kremlin vodka, the (original) official vodka for all state and elite functions in Russia; Corralejo Tequila, a lovely, family-owned, hand-made, boutique and premium tequila house; and the Jam Station from Grant’s. The last one is a set of three boxes that transform into a quick-fix bar, and comes with a whisky glass and a pourer/ stirrer/ peg measure. Fit in the Grant’s Distinction bottle (which comes along-with) and you are all set to dole out the drinks in style.

I know that gold doesn’t have any inherent taste, yet I found the concept of Fabelle Exquisite Chocolates crafted with 24k edible gold quite irresistible. I mean, it’s already yummy chocolate, and if the ancient alchemists were correct all along, the gold might contribute to our longevity too.

Now, I will talk about the guys who are doing to a hot dog what, Barista’s did to coffee as a category. Loaded with a combination of (meaty/cheesy) toppings, Top Dog’s hot dogs are the right kinda’ sloppy to get your winter layer on. Sinful, but then, it’s December.

They say Ricky’s Cookies make natural cookies with unusual flavours and that is true. But I think they do a lot more than that. The lot I received were yummy, crumbly, softly gooey, and chewy, and disappeared really fast. If you are craving a proper cookie to dunk in that glass of milk, look no further.

I think my wife and I have made it a bit of a thing to do a vacation every month. It finds you a whole new motivation to toil hard the rest of the time. The Lodhi is a unique property in that it is a destination luxury resort in the heart of the city.

Step in and you are already carried away into a whole new world of tranquility with en-suite plunge pools, a lavish spa, fine Italian fare, unique al fresco spaces, and a wine list that’s hard to resist. I have resolved to get back there more regularly for life, I now believe, is wasted on those who don’t enjoy it more frequently.

One last sensorial albeit somewhat unrelated indulgence. In a rather unique pivot, C Krishniah Chetty Group of Jewellers has launched an exquisite range of perfumes. I tried the kit and I was pleasantly surprised and also confused as to which one to go with. Contrary to current trends, they are not all about our but play with a myriad range of notes. My favourite was the Beryl with freshly cut Virginian cedar, Italian Bergamot and Iranian Saffron—now that’s a glocal luxury product if there ever was one.

The writer is a sommelier