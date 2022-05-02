Akshaya Tritiya: Significance, muhurat, and auspicious time to buy gold

Akshaya Tritiya 2022: A spring festival celebrated by Hindus and Jains, Akshaya Tritiya is one of the year’s most auspicious days and marks fresh beginnings. The day is celebrated on Shukla Paksha Tritiya in the month of Vaishakha. This year Akshaya Tritiya will be celebrated on Tuesday, May 3. Akshaya, which means never diminishing, signifies that the benefits of good deeds done on this day such as japa, yajna, punya, and dan would never diminish. The day is also auspicious for weddings, new ventures and investments as things started on this day are believed to bring success.

People also invest in gold on this auspicious day to get blessed with wealth during the year. Diwali and Dhanteras are the other occasions for buying gold.

Legend says the Pandavas received an akshaya patra that ensured endless food supply for their exile from Lord Krishna. People celebrate the day in the hope that their wealth also multiplies during the year. Another tale narrates how Kuber was made the lord of wealth on this day and how worshipping him would bless people with riches.

AKSHAYA TRITIYA PUJA VIDHI

On this day, people wake up early, wear fresh clothes, and perform Akshaya Tritiya puja. Goddess Lakshmi, Lord Ganesha, and Lord Vishnu are worshipped and offered yellow clothes and flowers. Prasad made from milk, rice, and chana dal is also offered to the gods and then distributed among family members.

AKSHAYA TRITIYA PUJA MUHURAT

The puja muhurat for Akshaya Tritiya is between 5.39 AM and 12.18 PM on Tuesday, May 3.

Vedic astrologers consider Akshaya Tritiya an auspicious day as it is free of evil. Hindu astrology suggests that the three lunar days of Akshaya Tritiya, Vijay Dashami, and Yugadi do not require any muhurta to begin or complete auspicious work because they are free of evil influence.

MUHURAT TO BUY GOLD ON AKSHAYA TRITIYA

The muhurat to buy gold on Akshaya Tritiya falls between 5.18 AM on Tuesday and 05.38 AM on Wednesday.