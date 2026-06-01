There is a stark dichotomy in tech right now. On one side of the valley, companies are tightening their belts, adopting a wait-and-see posture toward recruitment. On the other side stands Nvidia, holding a recruitment megaphone and also giving out thick paychecks.

By doubling down on engineering, research, and client-facing talent, the AI titan is making a loud statement that the boom is not over, it is just getting started. While competitors play defense, Nvidia is aggressively building its moat and ensuring that whenever a company wants to build the future.

Federal filings indicate that Nvidia certified nearly 1,200 H-1B positions during the first two quarters of fiscal 2026. That marks an increase from roughly 1,000 certifications during the same period a year earlier. The rise shows the company’s continued focus on expanding its workforce to support growing demand for AI hardware, software and services. The hiring push shows Nvidia’s strategy of investing not only in technology development but also in teams that help businesses adopt and deploy AI systems more effectively.

AI and engineering talent command premium pay

The company’s aggressive hiring efforts are backed by some of the highest salaries in the technology industry. Although Nvidia does not publicly disclose detailed compensation data, federal filings related to foreign worker applications provide insight into its pay ranges.

As reported by Business Insider, Research Scientists can earn between $104,000 and $356,500 in base salary, while Principal Research Scientists can make as much as $431,250. Software Engineers can earn up to $391,000, and Principal Systems Software Engineers can receive up to $431,250 in annual base pay.

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Specialised AI roles are among the most lucrative. Distinguished AI Algorithms Engineers can earn up to $471,500, underlining the intense competition for professionals with expertise in advanced AI systems and machine learning.

Chip design and hardware roles are also highly rewarded. ASIC Engineers can make as much as $368,000, while senior design, verification and systems engineers can earn more than $300,000 annually.

Leadership roles offer the biggest pay packages

Management and leadership positions sit at the top of Nvidia’s compensation ladder. Product Managers can earn up to $379,500, Hardware Engineering Managers up to $368,000 and Software Engineering Directors up to $471,500.

Among the highest-paying positions are Architecture Directors, whose salaries can reach nearly $489,000 a year. Developer Relations Directors and senior software leaders can also earn well above $400,000 in base compensation.

These figures represent only base salary and do not include stock awards, bonuses or other incentives. Given Nvidia’s soaring stock price in recent years, equity compensation has become a major contributor to employee earnings.