As artificial intelligence automates entry-level data aggregation and analysis, the bar for corporate employment has risen. To stay ahead, professionals are turning to applied, real-world skills—and the tools used to teach them are also changing.

According to Bhushan Heda, the CTO/COO at Eruditus, the platform is moving away from traditional evaluation methods in favour of real-time AI simulations that mimic actual job environments. Speaking on the company’s strategy, Heda revealed that the edtech firm (which is consolidating its branding from Emeritus) is deploying proprietary AI learning products aimed at improving learner outcomes and graduation metrics.

“Our focus has been less about how can I cut cost and drive productivity,” Heda said, noting that the broader tech industry often views AI through the lens of headcount savings. “In education, you are really driven by learner outcomes. We started with the impact on the learners as our primary goal.”

Dynamic Classrooms

A driver of this strategy is the introduction of dynamic ‘AI activities’ or ‘AI workplaces’. Eruditus has moved away from the traditional model of one-shot, static assignments evaluated days later by a teaching assistant. Instead, students interact live with an AI that simulates workplace challenges, such as a high-stakes negotiation. Learners can even input their specific industry contexts, allowing the AI to ask personalised, dynamic questions, offer coaching nudges, and provide instantaneous grading based on course rubrics.

“A specialised AI tutor is embedded directly into our programmes,” Heda said. “Unlike generic public large language models, this AI tutor is trained exclusively on the specific school curriculum and faculty frameworks. By eliminating the traditional 12-to-24-hour response delay of global Q&A boards, the real-time tutor has driven student engagement from 40% to 75%, maintaining a high 90% user satisfaction rate.”

Scaling the Un-Gradable

For qualitative subjects like leadership and sustainability, Eruditus has launched a human-in-the-loop AI grading system. The AI executes a first-pass evaluation, enabling schools to scale open-ended essay assignments that were previously cost-prohibitive to grade manually, avoiding a forced reliance on multiple-choice testing.

While these tools are highly capable, Heda said they are designed to amplify, not replace, human faculty and peer networking. Backed by industry-led cohorts rather than self-paced structures, Eruditus has achieved a historic 87% completion rate, proving that personalised, interactive tech is the future of professional upskilling.