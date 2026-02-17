As the India AI Impact Summit 2026 begins today in New Delhi, one of its most interesting highlights is not just the presence of global tech leaders, but the focus on young innovators. The YUVAi Global Youth Challenge has become a key part of the summit, giving teenagers and young adults a chance to showcase their artificial intelligence (AI) ideas on a global stage.

A competition open to the world

The YUVAi Global Youth Challenge is meant for participants aged 13 to 21. It is organised under the Ministry of Electronics and IT as part of India’s push to promote responsible and inclusive AI development.

This year, the challenge received more than 2,500 applications from 38 countries. After several rounds of screening, 20 teams were selected as finalists. These teams will present their projects during the summit in front of policymakers, investors and technology experts.

Using AI to solve real problems

What makes this competition special is the kind of problems these young participants are trying to solve. Many projects focus on real-world issues such as healthcare, climate change and accessibility.

Some teams have developed AI tools for early malaria detection and telemedicine services for rural areas.

Others are working on systems that can predict forest fires and floods using data analysis. There are also innovations like wearable devices to help people with speech difficulties and AI tools designed for the visually impaired.

Several teams are also tackling digital safety by building deepfake detection systems and other tools to improve online trust.

More than just a simple contest

The final round of the YUVAi Challenge will take place between 16 and 20 February as part of the larger India AI Impact Summit. The event will be held at major venues in Delhi, including Bharat Mandapam and Sushma Swaraj Bhawan.

For the finalists, this is not just a competition but a big opportunity. They will get to interact with global experts, industry leaders and investors who could help them grow their ideas further.

By letting young innovators participate in such an important summit, India is sending a clear message the future of AI is not only in the hands of big companies, but also in the ideas of young minds ready to create change.