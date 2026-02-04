Wired Earphones are suddenly back in vogue. Interestingly it’s just not common people using it. Many celebrities are also switching over to wired earphones over the wireless earphones. Several high profile names like Shahid Kapoor, Kamala Haaris, Zendaya. Robert Pattinson can be seen wearing wired earphones.

In this article we have delved deeper into why wired earphones are better than wireless earphones.

Low Latency in Wired Earphones

Individuals who are gaming enthusiast and play games like PUBG or Call of Duty, understand the audio lag. In wireless buds, the sound of an enemy’s footsteps is often heard with a delay of one or two seconds. In a game, this small delay can lead to your defeat. Wired earphones have zero latency or lag issues. The sound you see on the screen is heard instantly in your ears.

No Charging Required

Nowadays, almost all accesories need to be charged therefore our lives revolve around charging. With wired earphones, this is not a headache. Just plug them into your phone’s jack and enjoy music for as long as you want. No fear of the battery dying, and no hassle of putting them back in the case repeatedly.

Affordable and economical

The most straightforward and practical reason is money. For a good quality pair of wireless earbuds, you have to spend at least Rs.3,000 to 6,000. On the other hand, you can get excellent branded wired earphones for just Rs.500 to 1,000. If you spend a little more, you can get sound quality for Rs. 2,000 that even 10,000 wireless buds might not offer.

High-Quality Audio

For people who are a true music enthusiast, they will know that Bluetooth has its limitations. In wireless technology, audio data has to be compressed to transmit it through the air, which slightly reduces the nuances of the sound. Wired earphones, being directly connected to the phone, deliver sound to you without any interruption or loss of quality. This is why wired headphones are still used for professional music recording.

Better call quality

Often, the biggest issue with cheap or average-budget wireless buds is call quality. In crowded places, the person on the other end hears more of the traffic noise than your voice. The microphone of wired earphones is very close to your mouth. This ensures your voice is clear and loud during calls, significantly improving the conversation experience.