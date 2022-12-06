WhatsApp view once messages to get updated presentation sheet to notify you can’t screenshot them, report says

WhatsApp is once again back with another feature which will help in enhancing users’ experience. Popular instant messaging platform has come up with a new feature dubbed as a presentation sheet which will inform users that they cannot take screenshots of view once messages.

According to WhatsApp development tracker, WABetaInfo, the messaging platform is working on an updated presentation sheet to notify users they can’t take screenshots of the view once messages.

The report also mentions that this feature which is currently rolled out to some Android beta testers after they install the WhatsApp beta for the Android 2.22.25.13 update.

WABetaInfo in its report has attested a screenshot which shows how the feature will look like.

WhatsApp view once feature (Photo Credits:WaBetaInfo)

As can be seen from the screenshot, the feature presentation sheet will show up within the drawing editor when users will open the view once icon.

When this feature will be live on the users’ device, the notification will read: “View once messages just got more private.”

It will further read, “Now when you send a view once message, the recipient can’t take a screenshot of it, for added privacy, users will not be able to share, forward, copy or save it.”

The report also mentions that the presentation sheet will soon be released to more users in the coming days.

Earlier, the company had launched the view once feature which allowed users to send images and prevented the receiver from capturing a screenshot, being the ultimate motive. However, people took out a way either by taking screenshots or using a primary device to capture the photo.

Apart from this feature, WhatsApp is also testing a new feature of picture-in-picture mode for video calls. Reports suggest that this feature was spotted on iOS beta version where only limited iPhone users are able to access this feature.

This new feature will allow users to work on other apps while being on a video call with someone. Similar to this feature, apps like YouTube and Google Meet already come with the support of this feature.

