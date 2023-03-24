WhatsApp may soon let you share 60-second video messages; here’s what we know so far

WhatsApp, the popular messaging app owned by Meta, is reportedly developing a new feature that will allow the app users to send short video messages to their contacts. According to WaBetaInfo, the upcoming feature was spotted in the beta version of WhatsApp for iOS 23.6.0.73 available on the TestFlight app.

This new feature will allow users to record and send videos up to 60 seconds in length by just pressing the camera button. Similar to the existing voice note feature, video messages on WhatsApp will be end-to-end encrypted meaning that the messages are private and cannot be viewed by anyone, including WhatsApp.

The addition of video messages is expected to enhance the messaging experience for users, allowing them to convey emotions and expressions more effectively than with just text or voice messages alone. The feature could have use cases like trying to demonstrate something visually or explain how to use a new product.

The video messages will not be able to be saved or forwarded to other conversations, according to the report. However, users will still be able to take screenshots of the videos if they want to which leaves the some of the privacy-related questions unanswered. It’s unclear when the video message feature will be officially released, as it is still under development.

WhatsApp recently launched a new app for Windows that loads faster and is built using the same interface as WhatsApp on other platforms. It lets user access group voice calls with up to 32 people and video calls with up to 8 people. WhatsApp in an effort to expand its multi-device capabilities has also announced a new WhatsApp beta experience for Android tablets and a new app for Mac desktops which load faster. However, it is currently in the early stages of beta.