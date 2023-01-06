WhatsApp may soon allow Android users to transfer chats without requiring Google Drive backup: Details

WhatsApp is making it easier to transfer chats on Android phones. The Meta company is reportedly working on a new feature that will let users transfer their WhatsApp chat history to a new Android device without Google Drive back up.

A WaBetaInfo report claims that WhatsApp is working on a new “Chat transfer to Android” feature that will let users move their chats from one phone to another Android device. The feature is expected to come in a future update to WhatsApp.

Sharing a screenshot of the feature, the website notes that the option to transfer chats will show up under the Chats option in WhatsApp Settings. Currently, to transfer your chats to a new phone, you need to create a backup of your chat on Google Drive or other supported cloud services. This backup has to be restored on the new phone to gain access to the chats.

With the new chat transfer option feature, WhatsApp will eliminate the need to create a backup of the chats on Google Drive or other supported cloud services. However, it is always advisable to back up chats on Google Drive so that you have a copy of your chat on cloud in case you lose your phone or for some reason may lose access that device.

WhatsApp is always finding ways to improve the user experience and there’s no denying that chat transfer has been bit of a headache for many users since a long time. The process is lengthy and time-taking. Although the company did try to solve the problem partially last year by launching the feature to transfer chat from Android to iPhone and vice versa, the migration from an Android device to a new Android device is something that still needs to be taken care of. The “Chat transfer to Android” feature is finally a solution to this.

While there is no official information on this neither do we have any timeline for the rollout but it seems that WhatsApp could drop the feature with its next major update.

