WhatsApp history sharing feature in works, here’s how it will help

WhatsApp is diligently working on a range of innovative features in a bid to improve the user experience and streamline interactions within group chats. A latest discovery by WABetaInfo, a reliable WhatsApp development tracker, has unveiled another interesting feature in the pipeline.

The chat app in the latest WhatsApp beta version 2.23.18.5 for Android is seen working on a new “Recent History Sharing” feature that will automatically share messages sent in the group 24 hours before someone new joins. It is currently positioned as an exclusive privilege for group administrators.

WhatsApp has a server-based message retention feature for its Channel that allows new to catch up on prior content within the channel. The company is now planning to extend this functionality to WhatsApp chats.

Upon activation, a dedicated message event within the group chat will notify all group members. The feature can prove to be helpful for new group members who join face contextual disconnect when as they join midstream. Similarly, in the case of private group invitations, untimely messages before accepting the invite add to the same challenge. The “Recent History Sharing” feature will help resolve this problem, says report.

Another significant update coming from WhatsApp is the ability to create groups without names. This was announced by Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg earlier this week on his Instagram Channel. The feature will help people who are less creative with names or can’t come up with names in rush by letting them create groups without names.

“Making it simpler to start WhatsApp groups by naming them based on who’s in the chat when you don’t feel like coming up with another name,” Zuckerberg said. Currently, you have to enter a group name at the time of creating group. There’s one major limitation to the unnamed group feature. These groups cannot have more than six participants unlike the named ones that lets you add up to 1024 participants.

