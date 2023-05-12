What is Builder.ai and why is Microsoft investing in this no-code development startup to boost its AI game

Microsoft is determined to strengthen its position in the AI space and is making concerted efforts to improve its AI capabilities. After multiple acquisitions including Semantics Machine and AIVA and partnerships with AI project-leading companies like OpenAI and NVIDIA, the technology giant is now joining hands with Builder.ai- an AI-powered software development that helps businesses build, run, and scale their software without requiring technical expertise.

Builder.ai announced the strategic collaboration with Microsoft emphasizing that the collaboration will see the two companies collaborate on creating AI powered solutions.

“We are thrilled to be working so closely with Microsoft. This collaboration for Builder.ai is centred around alignment of our core mission. From my first meeting with Microsoft to the moment we agreed to collaborate more strategically, one thing has been really clear-Microsoft’s commitment to helping everyone unlock their true potential,” said Sachin Dev Duggal, founder of Builder.ai.

Set up in 2016, Builder.ai is a no-code platform meaning that the platform uses a combination of artificial intelligence, machine learning, and human expertise to create software solutions that meet the specific needs of each business. It is designed to be easy to use, even for those with no coding experience. Users can simply enter their business requirements, and the platform will generate a custom software solution that meets those requirements. The platform also includes a variety of features that help businesses manage and maintain their software, such as bug tracking, version control, and deployment tools. It is a cloud-based platform which means businesses can access it from anywhere.

As part of the new collaboration, Builder.ai’s Natasha, an AI product manager, will be integrated across Microsoft Teams store. It will also offer customers integrated access to cloud services on Azure.

“Our collaboration with Builder.ai is an extension of our mission to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more. We see Builder.ai creating an entirely new category that empowers everyone to be a developer and our new, deeper collaboration fuelled by Azure AI will bring the combined power of both companies to businesses around the world,” said Jon Tinter, corporate VP, business development, Microsoft.

Microsoft is investing in Builder.ai to boost its AI-projects. The company believes that AI has the potential to make app development faster, easier, and more affordable. The investment also echoes Microsoft’s belief that AI is a key technology for the future of computing, and therefore it is investing heavily in the field. Investments like these are part of Microsoft’s strategy to become a leader in the field of AI.

Not just Microsoft, there are other tech companies as well thar are investing in AI. These include Google, Apple, NVIDIA, Amazon, IBM, and more.