This iOS tool lets iPhone users change their system font without jailbreaking, but there’s a catch

Apple has increased the level of customisation over the years for iPhone users. But one thing that remained unchanged over the years is the iPhone’s system-wide font. But now a software developer created a new tool which will allow Apple users to change the system of iPhone font on iOS 16 without the need of having to jailbreak their phone.

Developer Zhuowei Zhang created a tool (via MacRumors) which allows changes to the system-wide font of an iPhone. It is done by exploiting a security loophole in the previous versions of iOS 16. The iPhone must run on iOS 16.1.2 for using the tool and change an iPhone’s system-wide font. It can also run on the earlier versions.

The tool is said to be available on GitHub as an IPA file which lets users choose among several fonts such as Fira Sans, DejaVu Sans Mono and Comic Sans MS. It can be used to change the appearance of an iPhone. Zhang also shared a screenshot of the same. Users are advised to update their device to iOS 16.2. It includes important features that include new options. The new updated version includes an always-on display for iPhone 14 Pro, the new Freeform app, Apple Music Sing and much more.

In order to check what version the iPhone is running on one can go to the Settings and then go to General and then About and after that one can see what all is listed as the iOS version. Last weekend, Apple stopped signing iOS 16.1.2, which means that if the users are running iOS 16.2 then they will be unable to downgrade. Users having an iPhone with iOS 16.1.2 will be able to change the system-wide font.

ALSO READ | Apple Watch can predict stress levels fairly accurately, study reveals

ALSO READ | Majority of app developers don’t pay us commission: Apple, Google