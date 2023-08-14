Pixel 8 to come with an Audio Magic Eraser: What is it, how will it help users and more

Pixel 7 will soon have a younger sibling. While Google has not revealed any official date yet, rumours have it that it could unveil the next-gen Pixel 8 series in October this year. The Pixel 8 series is said to have a standard and a Pro model and the phones could come in Jade, Licorice, Haze, Sky and Peony colour shades. There are many more such cool rumours about the Pixel 8 series but the most striking one has to be the latest Audio Magic Eraser tool.

ALSO READ l Google Pixel 8 Pro fresh leak leaves little to imagination

According to a leaked teaser video from a twitter handle @EZ8622647227573 circulating on X(formerly Twitter), Google is working on an Audio Magic Eraser tool for its upcoming Pixel 8 series. To recall, Google introduced a Magic Eraser tool on Pixel 6 that detects distractions in photos so that it can be removed by user in few taps. The latest rumoured Audio Magic Eraser tool is also expected to have a similar function but for the audio. The feature will likely use a combination of AI and machine learning to identify and remove unwanted background noise from videos.

Seems like the new Pixel 8 series will introduce Audio Magic Eraser feature to reduce video background noise.#Pixel8 #Pixel8Pro #GooglePixel pic.twitter.com/Tb23MoDuUI — EZ (@EZ8622647227573) August 11, 2023

The Audio Magic Eraser will be accessible through the Google Photos app. According to the video, when you open a video in the app, you will see a new option called “Audio Magic Eraser.” When you tap on this option, the tool will analyse the audio signal and detect the noise in the recording. With the help of AI and machine learning, it will analyse each sound in the recording to create a create a model of the desired audio signal, thus, eliminating the unwanted noise.

How will Audio Magic Eraser help users?

Audio Magic Eraser can prove to be a useful feature especially for the vloggers. It can help improve the quality of videos by removing unwanted background noise and also make it easier to hear people talking in videos. Creators can produce professional-quality videos using this feature.

Follow FE Tech Bytes on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook.