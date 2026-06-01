Bengaluru-based Sarvam AI has announced a substantial reduction in the pricing of its Sarvam Vision API after processing more than 35 million pages through its document digitisation platform. The company stated the lower pricing was made possible by improvements in system performance and operational efficiency.

As part of the update, the per-page processing charge has been reduced from Rs 1.5 to Rs 0.5. Since its launch in February 2026, Sarvam Vision has been used to digitise physical records, organise document data, and simplify the handling of large volumes of paperwork across various industries.

Sharing the update on X, Sarvam AI said, “Earlier this February, we launched Sarvam Vision, a vision-language model for document intelligence. Today, more than 35 million pages are being digitised through the Sarvam Vision API by developers and partners. Since launch, we’ve made it significantly more efficient to serve at scale. We’re now passing these gains on by reducing the Sarvam Vision API price from 1.5 to 0.5 per page.”

Price reduction was driven by operational improvements:

The company explained that the price reduction was driven by operational improvements achieved as platform adoption increased.

As document processing volumes grew, Sarvam refined its infrastructure and internal systems, enabling it to manage larger workloads more efficiently while reducing overall costs.

“As adoption grew, we began serving users with considerably higher document volumes. So we reworked parts of our serving stack – optimised inference kernels for state-space architecture, smarter page-level batching, better hardware utilisation across our sovereign cloud. The result is a model that runs far more efficiently at scale. We’re passing these gains directly to our users through this price drop,” the company added.

The pricing update comes as organisations across industries—including banking, healthcare, education, and public administration—increasingly invest in digital document management solutions to improve efficiency, reduce manual workloads, and streamline operations.

Reduced API pricing could help organizations adopt document processing and digitisation solutions more easily, lowering the barriers to scaling projects beyond initial testing phases. The move also highlights the increasing interest among Indian businesses in technologies that streamline document management, improve operational efficiency, and automate routine workflows.

Sarvam partners with Pixxel:

Earlier this month, Spacetech company Pixxel announced a strategic partnership with Sarvam AI to develop and build India’s first orbital data center satellite. Under the partnership, Pixxel will design, build, launch and operate the Pathfinder satellite — a 200 kg-class satellite that is scheduled to reach orbit as early as the fourth quarter of this year.

Meanwhile, AI startup Sarvam will handle both training and inference directly in orbit, along with the full-stack language models running on board the satellite, a release from Pixxel stated.

The satellite will be developed at Pixxel’s upcoming facility, which will scale up satellite production to 100 units, called Gigapixxel.

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Other homegrown spacetech startups like NeevCloud and Agnikul Cosmos have also discussed launching orbital data center satellites in low-earth orbit, as global tech giants like Google and SpaceX have also teased the idea.