“Waka Waka” is a song you would have to live under a rock to have missed. As the official anthem of the 2010 Shakira returns to the FIFA World Cup stage with her new anthem “Dai Dai” for 2026, following her iconic 2010 hit “Waka Waka,” the most-streamed World Cup song in history., it captured the vibrant heartbeat of South Africa and grew into one of the most recognizable tracks of the modern era.

Now, Colombian superstar Shakira—the voice behind “Waka Waka”—is back with “Dai Dai,” the official anthem and opening ceremony headliner for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. In a historic first, she will debut the live version of the track during the tournament’s inaugural World Cup Halftime Show, while also headlining both the opening and closing ceremonies.

Adding a unique twist to this year’s tournament, FIFA is hosting three separate opening ceremonies. The grandeur kicks off in Mexico City at Estadio Azteca, the largest stadium in Latin America. Over the following two days, on June 12 and 13, Toronto and Los Angeles will host their own spectacular opening celebrations to light up the games.

“Waka Waka”: The Gold Standard

While 2010 was not Shakira’s first collaboration with FIFA, “Waka Waka” remains her most iconic contribution to the tournament. Sixteen years later, the song has amassed over 4.5 billion views on YouTube and 1.07 billion streams on Spotify—statistically meaning that a staggering portion of the global population has heard it.

The track topped the charts in 15 countries and sold 15 million copies worldwide. A collaboration with the South African band Freshlyground, “Waka Waka” sampled the 1986 Cameroonian makossa chant “Zamina mina (Zangaléwa),” eventually earning a spot in the Guinness World Records as the most-streamed World Cup song in history.

This success cemented a rare phenomenon unique to Shakira, leading to a second FIFA partnership in 2014 for “La La La.” Dedicated to the tournament in Brazil, that follow-up track went on to gain over 1.3 billion views.

From “Waka Waka” to “Dai Dai”: What Changed?

The title of the new anthem, “Dai Dai,” is an Italian phrase that translates to “Let’s go”—a somewhat ironic choice given that Italy did not qualify for the tournament. Nevertheless, the song’s massive early momentum swept the globe, crossing 100 million YouTube views just hours before the 2026 World Cup officially kicked off—a rare feat for any music release.

On Spotify, “Dai Dai” quickly peaked in the global Top 100 daily hits, racking up 1.56 million streams in a single day. Directed by Hannah Lux Davis and co-written by English pop star Ed Sheeran, the star-studded music video features soccer icons like Messi, Mbappé, and Haaland alongside Shakira.

Yet, even with “Dai Dai” achieving sudden stardom, “Waka Waka” remains undefeated.

Shakira originally performed the 2010 anthem before a staggering global audience of nearly 700 million viewers across 215 countries during the closing ceremony—which was considered the largest live audience for a musical performance at the time. Its popularity has only multiplied since. By early 2025, “Waka Waka (This Time for Africa)” had officially crossed 4 billion YouTube views and surpassed 1.07 billion Spotify streams.

Its distinctly African rhythm connected naturally with the South African setting, while its infectious dance routine became a global phenomenon. The choreography inspired flash mobs in 85 countries, and more than 1,400 fan-made tribute videos collectively attracted over 400 million views, securing its legacy as a timeless global anthem