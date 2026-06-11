Ahead of SpaceX’s landmark IPO listing, Elon Musk’s AI startup, xAI, has been hit with a high-stakes whistleblower lawsuit. Devin Kim, who was a foundational engineer at xAI and now leads the nonprofit Centre for AI Safety, filed a wrongful termination suit in a California state court. The lawsuit alleged that he was fired for repeatedly raising alarms over the safety risks and biases of the company’s Grok chatbot.

Lawsuit raises concerns over ‘MechaHitler’, weapons

Kim joined xAI in 2024 as one of its initial engineering hires and was later promoted to lead post-training research tooling. During his tenure at the company, Kim claims he repeatedly warned company executives that xAI’s rush to deploy Grok without proper guardrails “virtually guaranteed” that the chatbot would commit unlawful acts, promote discrimination, and even share instructions on developing weapons of mass destruction.

Some of the safety concerns that Kim allegedly surfaced included:

Proliferation of Weapons of Mass Destruction (WMDs): He warned that failing to implement proper guardrails virtually guaranteed that the technology could indirectly contribute to or proliferate dangerous technologies, including weapons of mass destruction.

Fomenting discrimination: Kim complained that the lax safety culture and lack of testing would cause the AI to commit unlawful acts, such as generating or promoting systemic discrimination.

Lack of adequate safety testing: He repeatedly objected to his supervisor, xAI co-founder Jimmy Ba, flouting Elon Musk’s directives to establish appropriate safety processes and mechanisms before pushing tools to the market.

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The lawsuit specifically highlights internal panics over Grok’s early outputs, including a high-profile incident where the chatbot generated extremist political rants.

“Grok, of course, proved Mr Kim right by engaging in spectacular displays of online hatred and vitriol, with the model likening itself to Hitler (‘MechaHitler’),” the lawsuit states. “Following the Hitler debacle, Mr Kim worked to re-evaluate Grok’s political bias and discriminatory tendencies.”

While xAI publicly apologised for the Hitler controversy at the time by blaming it on “deprecated code” and user manipulation, Kim claims his subsequent internal push to implement rigid guardrails turned him into a target for the startup’s leadership.

‘AI will kill us all anyway’

The lawsuit alleges that xAI co-founder Jimmy Ba systematically overrode Musk’s directives and actively retaliated against Kim to “silence his repeated complaints about AI safety and biases.” It claimed that this was contrary to Elon’s directives to the team.

The lawsuit also states that Ba was aggressively dismissive of existential and societal AI risks, allegedly telling Kim at one point that “AI will kill us all anyway.”

Furthermore, Kim alleges that Ba attempted to bypass mandatory European Union safety regulations during the rollout of Grok Code 1 by misrepresenting metrics to avoid legally required auditing.

“Mr Ba indicated that he would rather release an unsafe model than a poor-performing one. Mr Musk ultimately had to intervene,” the complaint reads.

The tensions peaked in the middle of September 2025 when Kim had scheduled a comprehensive presentation to showcase his safety findings and structural recommendations to the team. Before he could deliver it, though, Ba reportedly called Kim into his office and abruptly terminated his employment, stating they should “go [their] separate ways.”

Ba subsequently left xAI in February 2026 to return to academia as an assistant professor at the University of Toronto.

Attorneys for Kim are seeking compensatory and punitive damages, alongside a formal judicial declaration that the companies’ retaliatory practices violated California whistleblower protection laws.

Neither xAI nor SpaceX have issued formal comments regarding Kim’s lawsuit at the time of writing this report.