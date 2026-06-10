Anthropic has been the talk of the town throughout 2026, and with the Claude Fable 5 announcement, it seems the rest of the year will be no different. In the late hours of June 9, Anthropic released its Mythos-class AI model to the public for the first time, and within hours, AI enthusiasts and developers have played enough to explore all the possibilities with this model.

From full Minecraft and Pokémon clones in single prompts to complex games, simulations, and production-grade applications, it is evident that Claude Fable 5 can do many things that either took months to achieve with generic AI models, or were unimaginable.

The most surprising example of Claude Fable 5’s capability? A YouTube creator used it to create his version of Lovable and Replit – a complete vibe coding app, which he claims works better than the actual one.

Creators go wild with Claude Fable 5

Since Fable 5 is accessible to Pro, Max, Team, and seat-based Enterprise plans, creators and developers have gone wild with their creations once the access is activated. Early demonstrations and Anthropic’s benchmarks highlight unprecedented levels of autonomy and capability:

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– Software engineering & coding: Fable 5 tops FrontierCode and other agentic coding benchmarks. Stripe reported a 50-million-line Ruby codebase migration completed in a single day — work that would typically take a full team over two months. Users are one-shotting entire games (Minecraft clones with biomes, day/night cycles, caves, and ores; full Pokemon Gen-1 clones with sprites, stats, cries, and mechanics). A YouTube creator also managed to create a clone of vibe coding platforms like Lovable and Replit.

Claude 5 Fable (high)



“Make a Minecraft clone”



I’m stunned.. it made this in 20 minutes, one shot.



Multiple Biomes, day time/night time, different ores, Caves & more! pic.twitter.com/jfiGsalxvx — Chris (@ChrissGPT) June 9, 2026

Claude 5 fable (extra high)



“Make a Pokémon clone”



1 hour of reasoning, 8k lines – 1 shot



This is incredible! All 151 Gen-1 Pokémon real sprites (front/back), party icons, and actual cries Real base stats, types, level-up movesets, evolutions, catch rates, and growth curves!… pic.twitter.com/EE9RpXLkB1 — Chris (@ChrissGPT) June 9, 2026

I'm having Claude Fable 5 redo HermesWorld 🚨



Spent the last month designing, building & prototyping HermesWorld with Opus 4.8 — a live MMO where humans and AI agents play together.



Fable 5 just found and fixed 6 bugs in one afternoon that took weeks to accumulate.



The game is… pic.twitter.com/M2LNB5fdRh June 9, 2026

– Vision & multimodal tasks: Fable 5 has state-of-the-art vision capabilities. It can rebuild web apps from screenshots, play Pokémon FireRed using only raw game screenshots (no maps or extra tools), and handle complex scientific figure analysis.

– Knowledge work & analysis: Fable 5 gets the highest scores on Hebbia’s Finance Benchmark and strong performance in long-running analytical tasks, document reasoning, chart interpretation, and trading analysis. It reflects on its own work, uses persistent memory, and maintains focus across millions of tokens.

First Fable (Mythos) test (on cowork).



Uploaded a McKinsey Report and told it to create a doc of the same quality… pic.twitter.com/bqvs5g8Uuw — Riley Brown (@rileybrown) June 9, 2026

– Scientific & creative applications: It accelerates drug design (up to 10x in internal tests with Mythos), generates novel molecular biology hypotheses, builds physics simulations, 3D-printable models, fluid simulations synced to AI-generated music, and realistic world simulations.

Oh and it correctly answers how many Rs are in "strawberry." The question every AI model has been getting wrong for 2 years.



8 hours old. Free on Pro and Max plans through June 22. Go try it. pic.twitter.com/JDKWZ7e6TY — Vaibhav Sisinty (@VaibhavSisinty) June 10, 2026

I asked Claude Fable 5 to build a 3D map of Delhi.

It cost around 1.5M tokens.

It did a really good job compared to other models I have tested. https://t.co/AlZvH0oTKQ pic.twitter.com/njamoZ6EHR — Pankaj Kumar (@pankajkumar_dev) June 10, 2026

– Agentic work: Excels at autonomous and multi-step projects, fixing bugs in large codebases, designing complete applications, and iterating with self-reflection. Some community examples include composing original melodies with visualisers and overhauling MMOs.

Mythos 5 wrote this melody which I absolutely love



Oh, and it also wrote this piano visualizer (naturally) pic.twitter.com/pQ0briiGKo — Lisan al Gaib (@scaling01) June 9, 2026

A quick dive into Claude Fable 5: How it differs from Opus 4.8?

Claude Fable 5 is Anthropic’s first publicly available Mythos-class model, one that dominated headlines for the last few months. Fable 5 promises a significant leap above previous Opus-class models like Claude Opus 4.8. It shares the same powerful underlying architecture as the more restricted Claude Mythos 5 but includes built-in safety safeguards for general release.

Released on June 9, 2026, Anthropic says that Fable 5 exceeds the capabilities of any model the company has previously released. It excels at longer and more complex tasks. Anthropic has set the pricing at $10 per million input tokens and $50 per million output tokens, which is less than half the price of the earlier Mythos Preview.

However, note that when Fable 5 encounters high-risk queries (primarily in cybersecurity, advanced biology, chemistry, or model distillation attempts), it routes to Claude Opus 4.8 instead. Anthropic says that these safeguards are tuned conservatively, triggering in under 5% of sessions on average.

On the other hand, Claude Mythos 5 is the unrestricted sibling, remaining limited to trusted cyber defenders and infrastructure providers via Project Glasswing, with plans for broader controlled access later.

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Who should use Claude Fable 5?

Ideally, Claude Fable 5 should be used by the following kinds of professionals:

– Software developers and engineering teams, especially those working on large codebases, prototyping, or agentic workflows. Tools like Cursor and Claude Code shine here.

– Product builders, startups, and indie hackers who are into one-shot complex apps, games, and MVPs that previously required weeks of effort.

– Researchers and analysts in finance, data science, physics, and life sciences needing deep reasoning and long-context performance.

– Creative professionals such as game developers, 3D designers, musicians, and simulation builders.

– Enterprise teams focused on secure and high-stakes knowledge work (with awareness of safeguards).