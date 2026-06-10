For this year’s WWDC, the stakes were high for Apple. The company was banking high on Apple Intelligence and how it could give its AI ambitions a different direction. The partnership with Google helped the product team achieve their ambitions for the technical ecosystem, but doubts remained about whether the market would approve of it. Moments after Apple’s technical team revealed Siri AI as the hero product of WWDC 2026, the answers were there – the market seemed to have disapproved of Apple’s decision.

Apple’s stock closed on the day, falling nearly 2%, leading to a panic situation amongst investors and the Apple community. The reality was different, however, with what experts call a classic “sell the news” reaction amid sky-high expectations, tempered enthusiasm from investors, and cautious optimism from analysts.

The hype around Siri AI: Will this help Apple sell more iPhones this year?

Apple positioned Siri AI as “a profoundly more capable and personal assistant.” Some of the key highlights include:

– Deep conversational abilities with personal context awareness (pulling from messages, emails, photos, and more).

– On-screen awareness and multi-step actions across apps.

– A dedicated standalone Siri app for revisiting conversations.

– Expanded Visual Intelligence and writing tools.

– Strong emphasis on privacy with on-device processing where possible.

– Integration with Google Gemini for advanced capabilities.

Siri AI features were rolled out as part of broader updates to iOS 27, iPadOS 27, macOS 27, and other platforms. Testing for developer betas started immediately, with a public beta program slated for later in 2026. For Siri, this was expected to be a redemption moment after Apple failed to capitalise on the hype the previous time.

Stock reaction after Siri AI reveal

Apple (AAPL) opened strongly and climbed to intraday highs near $317 (up roughly 2-3% from the prior close around $307). As the keynote progressed, enthusiasm faded. The stock reversed and closed at $301.54, down $5.80 or about 1.89%, as reported by news agencies.

Compared to the post-WWDC reactions in recent years, WWDC 2026 saw one of Apple’s weaker post-WWDC stock reactions. It reflected interest after a strong run-up into the event, followed by disappointment that the announcements, while solid, lacked a clear “knockout” moment or aggressive timelines to fully satisfy Wall Street.

While market analysts suggest that a 2% daily move is well within normal volatility for a company of Apple’s size and market cap, it is hinted that the market hasn’t rejected the strategy.

Expert reactions: “Directionally strong, but execution matters”

Post the WWDC 2026 announcements, the reviews were mostly lukewarm, with many praising the depth of integration. Some, however, questioned whether it was enough to close the gap with rivals. There were some who observed a strong technical direction from Apple but highlighted the absence of firm shipping dates beyond a beta tester version later in 2026.

In a statement shared with Financial Express Digital, Prabhu Ram, Vice President at CMR Research, offered a measured assessment of Apple‘s AI strategy. According to Ram, Apple’s competitive advantage does not lie in building the most advanced frontier AI model, but in seamlessly integrating AI into everyday consumer experiences while preserving privacy, trust and simplicity.

“For Apple, the moat is not the frontier model, but embedding AI into everyday consumer experiences in a way that is private, trusted and largely invisible to the user. What Apple demonstrated with Siri AI at WWDC was directionally compelling and, importantly, outlined a clearer monetisation path through ecosystem stickiness and potential upgrade cycles among older-generation iPhone users,” he said.

The market still questions the execution, considering it a risk. “The market’s hesitation, however, is less about vision and more about execution. The new Siri AI can tap into personal context, web data, on-screen content and apps, but many of these capabilities were originally expected much earlier,” says Ram.

“Apple also made it clear that the rollout will be gradual. Siri AI launches in beta later this year, initially in English, with key markets such as China and the EU excluded from the first wave,” he added.

“Investors were looking for evidence that Apple could close the AI gap with urgency. Instead, WWDC reinforced that the company is still in the early stages of delivering its most ambitious AI features at scale. What partially restores confidence is the specificity of what was demonstrated,” concluded Prabhu Ram.

Other commentators echoed similar takes. Bloomberg described a “lukewarm reaction” from investors seeking more transformative announcements. Analysts from firms like BofA and MoffettNathanson noted that while the updates were a necessary step, they felt more like a strong incremental improvement than a game-changing leap.

Will Siri AI follow the same fate as Apple Intelligence?

The previous release of Apple Intelligence wasn’t received well by consumers. While experts and consumers mark it as a faulty first attempt, the expectations are high for Apple Intelligence’s second outing. Basing the technology on Google’s Gemini models could help Apple rollout its promised features and updates faster than before. With a strong emphasis on a secure and privacy-centric AI experience, it remains to be seen whether Apple manages to sell more iPhones this year and beyond.