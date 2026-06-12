The board of Tata Sons, the holding company of the Tata Group, is scheduled to meet on Friday against the backdrop of an 11.7% decline in dividend income from group companies in FY26 and increasing funding requirements from loss-making businesses such as Air India, Tata Digital and Tata Teleservices.

Friday’s meeting is expected to assume added significance as Tata Sons is likely to approve its annual accounts and decide on the dividend payout to shareholders. The Tata Trusts, the group’s principal shareholder, depends heavily on Tata Sons dividends to fund its charitable activities, making the holding company’s payout a key source of funding for its philanthropic initiatives.

Tata Sons received Rs 33,495 crore in dividends in FY26, down from Rs 37,932 crore in FY25, primarily because of a lower payout from its largest asset, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS). Tata Sons is set to receive Rs 28,567 crore from TCS for FY26–Rs 4,155 crore less than in the previous year.

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The holding company also raised Rs 7,498 crore through the listing of Tata Capital in September last year, bolstering its cash reserves. In FY25, Tata Sons had paid a dividend of Rs 64,900 per share at the rate of 6490%–far higher than previous year’s (FY2024) 3500%. The dividend involved a cash outflow of Rs 2,622.91 crore as compared to previous year’s dividend payout of Rs 1,414.51 crore.

A source said the group is not facing any financial constraints to meet funding requirements as TSPL can sell part of its holdings in the listed entities or may even list its profit making unlisted subsidies.

Divergent Unit Fortunes

Even so, funding requirements at Air India, Tata Digital and Tata Teleservices remain a key concern. The board is expected to review the capital needs of these businesses and discuss how Tata Sons plans to meet them.

Presentations made to the board last month projected that both Air India and Tata Digital would remain loss-making for the next three years. Air India reported a higher-than-expected loss of Rs 26,798 crore in FY26, while Tata Digital posted a loss of about Rs 5,000 crore.

In contrast, semiconductor venture Tata Electronics is expected to report a marginal profit, aided by government subsidies for semiconductor manufacturing. In FY26, Tata Electronics had reported revenues of Rs 1.31 lakh crore and made a marginal profit of Rs 500 crore.

Tata Sons also infused an additional Rs 5,166 crore into loss-making telecom subsidiary Tata Teleservices during FY26 to enable payment of government dues. Under an undertaking given to the Supreme Court, the company is required to make similar payments annually over the next five years.

Capital Allocation Matrix

The fall in dividends also highlights a broader capital allocation challenge facing the group. While companies such as TCS, Tata Steel and Titan generate substantial cash, several of the group’s newer businesses are still consuming capital in pursuit of growth and market share.

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For Tata Sons, the Rs 33,495-crore dividend haul provides ample financial flexibility. Yet the 11.7% drop from the previous year serves as a reminder that the cash-generating capacity of its operating companies remains central to funding the Tata group’s long-term ambitions.

Tata Sons is also grappling with its listing as the Reserve Bank of India has mandated all NBFC–upper layer companies including Tata Sons to list. After pre-paying its entire debt, Tata Sons applied to the RBI seeking permission to remain a private company. The matter is under the RBI’s consideration.