Zoho Corp on Wednesday launched Nathu La, a server platform designed in India, which makes it one of the few domestic technology companies to build a homegrown server architecture leading to reduced infrastructure costs and greater control over AI workloads.

Built over five years by Zoho’s hardware engineering team in Nagpur, this is the company’s first bet towards entering hardware and is expected to reduce total cost of ownership by 20-30% and lower power consumption by 12-18%. The Chennai headquartered company has already deployed nearly 1,000 Nathu La servers in production and pre-production environments as part of its India data centres by year-end.

For Zoho, which operates 20 data centres globally and runs its software stack on its own infrastructure rather than public cloud providers, the move depicts a fragment of its larger strategy to own every layer of technology, from hardware and data centres to software applications and artificial intelligence models.

“Today, most Software-as-a-Service innovate at the surface level. A significant portion of their revenue goes to cloud service providers and increasingly to model providers. Infrastructure and compute have become foundational, and renting forever doesn’t make sense,” Ramprakash Ramamoorthy, Director of AI at Zoho told Fe.

The server is built on Intel Xeon 6 processors and developed in collaboration with Intel. While key semiconductor components continue to be imported, Zoho is trying to capture the idea that the larger economic value lies in owning the design and intellectual property.

“India can add maximum value only if the product is designed in India, the intellectual property is owned in India and it is manufactured in India,” Mangesh Sadafale, Head of Hardware Development at Zoho said.

The Nathu La platform includes a server motherboard, chassis, BIOS and Baseboard Management Controller (BMC) firmware developed in-house by Zoho’s engineering teams.

The server also features custom power delivery systems, an in-house Data Centre Secure Control Module (DC-SCM), and modular components that can be configured for different workloads, including AI inference, storage, virtualisation and high-performance computing.

Zoho said the platform follows the design principles of the Open Compute Project (OCP), focusing on modularity, thermal efficiency and ease of maintenance. The company has filed more than five patents related to thermal management and server architecture.

Meanwhile, Ramamoorthy acknowledged as to how the economics of infrastructure have been altered given the AI adoption.

“The prices of hardware components have gone up three to four times compared to December 2025. Infrastructure costs are ballooning so much that at some point, it has to be passed on the consumers,” he said adding that supply-chain disruptions, export controls and tariff uncertainties have become part of the risk model for software companies.

Owning the server platform will however help lower AI inference costs. Zoho has been pursuing a strategy of deploying smaller, task-specific AI models alongside large language models rather than relying entirely on large-scale generative AI systems.

However, for now, the company has no plans to commercialise the server platform and will use it internally across its infrastructure. Zoho plans to first build confidence in the platform and optimise its own operations before considering broader deployment.