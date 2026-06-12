EY’s Global Delivery Services (GDS) unit on Thursday has launched the ey.ai Center for Reimagination (CFR), its flagship client experience center, in Bengaluru. Spread across 40,000 square feet, the center is designed to help organisations experience how emerging technologies will reshape industries like manufacturing, retail, energy, banking and life sciences.

The center is a part of EY’s $1.4 billion investment in India announced earlier, and includes upskilling programmes and the platforms being used within the offerings at the center.

“AI is no longer a future ambition; its a present-day business imperative. Yet, many organisations are still grappling with what transformation truly looks like at scale. The ey.ai Center for Reimgination is designed to bridge that gap, helping leaders move from intent to execution and translate AI ambition into real business impact,” Ajay Anand, Global Vice Chair, EY Global Delivery Services said.

“AI is fundamentally reshaping how organisations think, make decisions and create value. The ey.ai Center for Reimagination is where strategy meets execution; a shape where leaders can test ideas responsibly and define a clear path to scale. By piloting AI in controlled environments, we are helping leaders reimagine their organisations with confidence. It’s our belief that the future will be shaped by leaders who can connect innovation and technology with purpose, trust and human judgment. The ey.ai Center brings that vision to life,” Janet Truncale, Global Chair and CEO at EY.

Transitioning Indian GCCs

Anand, highlighted how the Indian Global Capability Center (GCC) had become a lever to bolster the company’s tech capabilities. “This isn’t about labour arbitrage – we’re the innovation engine for EY. We host a large amount of global clients and delegates here so we thought this would be a great location. We have a very extensive tech savvy workforce based out of Bangalore of close to 20,000 employees, who work in the core capabilities. This is not just a GDS thing but its a global initiative,” he noted.

Globally, EY GDS has around 90,000 employees with about 75,000 based in India.

Rise of Co-Working AI Agents

The company also intends to deploy 100,000 AI agents by 2028 with 50,000 already in use, Anand revealed. However, the company had no plans of slowing down hiring.

“Last year, EY GDS hired 25,000 professionals of which 80% were from India,” he noted, adding that they plan to continue hiring this year too in the country. However, they were moving towards a direction where AI agents will be working in tandem with humans. “We’re not in a place where we can completely rely on AI,” he added.

Anand also underscored how heavily EY will be leaning on tech professionals. “Currently, the company currently has 80,000 technologists are we’re ramping up. Of the 25,000 we hired last year, around 10,000 were technologists which included Forward Deployed Engineer (FDE) roles,” he noted.

The center displays a range of technologies from agentic AI, robotics, digital twins and conversations AI, which allows clients to be able to simulate scenarios and visualise business outcomes. For example, the retail portion can help a client design a virtual 3D prototype that’s customised by them, go through data about the geographies where a particular model of a product sells best and formulate a strategy in real-time.

Truncale who was visiting the country for the launch of the Center for Reimagination also met Union Minister Piyush Goyal to discuss the country’s growing role in global supply chains and potential investment opportunities regarding GCCs.