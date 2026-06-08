Most smartphones today promise to do everything. They claim to be cameras, gaming consoles, AI assistants and productivity machines rolled into one. The problem is that many still struggle with the most basic requirement of a smartphone: lasting long enough on a single charge.

That is where the OnePlus Nord CE6 tries to make its mark. Instead of chasing flagship ambitions, OnePlus has built the Nord CE6 around a simple idea – a phone that can comfortably survive heavy daily use without constantly demanding access to a charger. The result is a device that feels refreshingly practical in a market increasingly obsessed with gimmicks.

The first thing most buyers will notice is not the design or the camera, but the sheer confidence that comes from carrying an 8,000mAh battery. In real-world use, the Nord CE6 delivers what many smartphones only promise. Heavy users can push through a day packed with video streaming, social media, photography and navigation without worrying about battery levels. Moderate users can stretch usage much further.

ALSO READ The CFO’s search for AI value

This changes the way the phone is used. Instead of checking battery percentages throughout the day, users can simply get on with their routine. It is perhaps the most underrated smartphone feature today. Fortunately, the Nord CE6 is more than just a large battery attached to a screen.

Day-to-Day Performance

The 6.78-inch AMOLED display is bright, colourful and sharp. The 144Hz refresh rate makes everyday interactions feel smooth, whether scrolling through YouTube, reading articles or playing games. While the difference between 120Hz and 144Hz may be difficult for many users to spot, the display itself is undoubtedly one of the stronger panels available in this segment.

Under the hood, the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 processor delivers dependable performance. This is not a phone built to top benchmark charts, but it rarely feels slow. Apps launch quickly, multitasking remains fluid and day-to-day usage is largely effortless. Even gaming performance is respectable, handling popular titles without major issues.

The Nord CE6 packs a capable camera setup that easily captures your daily memories with great clarity and vibrant detail. The 50MP primary camera produces good photos in favourable lighting conditions. Images are detailed, colours are balanced and dynamic range is generally well controlled. That said, most buyers in this segment are not shooting magazine covers. For everyday photography, family moments and social media uploads, the camera performs adequately.

ALSO READ Giving AI a rural voice

OnePlus continues to benefit from one of the cleaner Android experiences in the market. OxygenOS remains intuitive, fast and relatively free from excessive bloatware. The software contributes significantly to the phone’s overall appeal, making the device feel more polished than some of its competitors.

The Nord CE6 faces tough competition from brands such as iQOO, Poco and Motorola, many of which offer stronger gaming performance or more capable camera systems. Yet few rivals have managed to build a device that feels as focused.

The bottom line: The Nord CE6 is not trying to be the fastest phone, the smartest phone or the best camera phone in its category. Instead, it focuses on solving a real problem for smartphone users: battery life. In doing so, it delivers a balanced and dependable experience that will likely appeal to far more people than another flashy specification ever could. It is built for those who are tired of charging their phones, and hence finds a strong mention.

KEY FEATURES

Display: 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED, 144Hz refresh rate

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 (4nm)

Operating system: xygenOS 16.0 (Based on Android 16)

Memory & storage: 8GB RA, 128/256GB storage

Cameras: 50MP+2MP (rear), 32MP front camera

Battery: 8000mAh, 80W SUPERVOOC fast charging

Estimated street price: Rs 34,999 (8GB+256GB)