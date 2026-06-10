Beyond the neon-lit boards and beer-stained memories, in the nooks of North Goa, lies Verve Estate. Once a century-old Portuguese home, it is now one of the most exclusive properties on the beachside retreat. Near the bustling life of Assagao, the home is luxury incarnate and flaunts a lavish fireside swim-up bar and 26-foot-high ceilings.

Restored by Rubeena Singh and Vivek Soni, the house is a perfect blend of Goan and Portuguese interiors, blended seamlessly by architect Paul Rodrigues. But the villa’s charm is not limited to its 6-room span, but its tree -laden environment and proximity to the sea.

Grabbing it where it pulses, the North Goan home is located in Guirim, now laced with new cafes, designer boutiques, and pop-ups. The unhurried lanes of the district converge into effortless charm, offering its guests a relaxing time reportedly at Rs 1-2 lakh a night!

One of the 6 suites at the Verve Estate. (Image: Instagram)

Legacy of the Verve Estate

The Indo-Portuguese bungalow has been preserved by Vivek Soni and her wife Rubeena Singh, with their daughter Valeska. What once was part of surgeon Dr Aquilino Almeida’s lavish estate is now a 7-star estate that became synonymous with his wealth and status.

Dating back to 1925, Singh and Soni came across the property in 2020 and described it as ‘palatial’ to Conde Nast Traveller in 2025. Carrying the Goan charm, the tiled sloping roof looked down at rundown gardens and mosaic tiles buried under mud. Looking at it now, the heated swimming pool, flowering hedges, and fruit-bearing trees can no longer spot its unfortunate state.

The walls have been reworked by skilled masons from Gujarat who added the delicate handiwork to the space. Digging up the past, literally and figuratively, they found hand-laid mosaic tiles and colonial-style beds. While it took immense restoration, they brought 6 homes into 1 and created the 6BHK villa in Goa.

Heated swimming pool at the Verve Estate. (Image: Instagram)

Add vintage chandeliers, cane furniture, and art to the mix, and they created suites with heritage and contemporary themes all at once.

Inside Goa’s 6-suite home

There are essentially 6 suites spanning an area of 1250 sq feet each. The master suite has three Juliet balconies, a lavish boudoir and a bay window. The bath itself is a breathtaking view with a cast iron tub for the vintage feel to the space.

The French Room, one of the 6 suites, has a gilded mirror, carved armchairs, and a sunlit salon resembling a chic Parisian apartment. The former kitchen, converted into a suite, comes with a reading nook straight out of a 1900 British novel.

Apart from the rooms, the home opens wide into an airy common space with sweeping arches, a 14-seater dining table, and a lounge filled with sunlight and Goan breeze. The colonial property is also a library-club where every beverage exudes luxury – tea or spirit.

The Verve Estate in 100 years (Image: Instagram)

In fact, guests can also enjoy a spread of Thai cuisine and continental delicacies with vegetable croquettes, mushroom soup, strawberry kale salad and grilled chicken, along with caramel custard and coffee with a cheese and chocolate platter.

The property also comes with Parth Gandhi’s yacht, Exotica, which takes guests on a sail along the Mandovi River. It overlooks breathtaking views of the scenic coastline as you sail forward from the tranquil escape in the Goan estate.

or Singh, it’s a tribute she wishes to pass on to her daughter one day. “A love letter, much like this home, to taking care of things from the past, which we hope will stay with us in the future,” she told Conde Nast.