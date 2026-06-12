Private telecom operators have urged the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) to revise key aspects of the proposed Digital Consent Acquisition (DCA) framework, arguing that customer consent should be managed by the telecom operator serving the subscriber rather than intermediary entities that lack a direct consumer relationship.

In separate submissions to the regulator, reviewed by FE, the operators contended that the current structure risks creating a disconnect between responsibility and accountability, particularly in areas such as consent management, complaint resolution and consumer protection.

“OAP-only TSPs (without subscriber base) should be disallowed from acting as primary consent custodians or from independently uploading consent records on the DLT platform,” the operators have argued.

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The DCA framework seeks to establish a standardised mechanism for obtaining and managing customer consent for commercial communications as part of broader efforts to curb spam and unsolicited messages. Under the proposed system, brands would be allowed to send promotional messages only to customers who have explicitly consented to receive them. Before a message is delivered, the Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) platform would verify the availability of consent. Messages without valid consent would be blocked.

“Principal Entities (Pes) should be directed to obtain DCA services exclusively from the serving TAP of the customer,” the operators have suggested. PE are the enterprises that use telecom networks to send out commercial communication to customers.

Role of Originating

At the centre of the industry’s recommendations is the role of Originating Access Providers (OAPs), which facilitate the origination of commercial communications on behalf of enterprises. They are intermediaries aggregators who do not necessarily directly service consumers like Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea do.

The operators argued that some OAPs function without a meaningful subscriber base of their own, allowing them to participate in consent management and message origination without bearing direct responsibility towards end users.

“An OAP-only entity cannot claim accountability towards subscribers because it neither serves nor has any direct relationship with them. Consumer protection and accountability can only be ensured when the entity responsible for managing consent also has a direct relationship with the subscriber,” the telcos have argued.

Alternative Architecture

The telecom operators have instead proposed that consent records be stored, validated and managed by the customer’s telecom operator, known as the Terminating Access Provider (TAP), which maintains the direct relationship with the subscriber.

They argued that subscriber-serving operators are better positioned to verify consent, address consumer complaints, process consent withdrawals and ensure compliance with anti-spam regulations. Concentrating these responsibilities with the serving network would create clearer accountability and strengthen consumer confidence in the system, they said.

The operators also expressed concern that allowing entities without direct customer relationships to control consent repositories could create opportunities for misuse, weaken oversight and complicate grievance redressal. They said accountability for commercial communications should be aligned with responsibility towards the subscriber receiving those communications.