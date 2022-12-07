Samsung Galaxy M04 India launch on December 9; entry-level phone with 128GB storage to start at under Rs 10,000

Samsung will launch the entry-level Galaxy M04 phone in India on December 9, as per an Amazon listing. The page, besides confirming the launch date, also reveals the full design, a few key specs and ballpark pricing of the upcoming budget phone from Samsung. The Galaxy M04 price in India will start at under Rs 10,000. It will, in fact, be priced at around Rs 8,000 for the base model.

There are two big takeaways. The M04, to begin with, is confirmed to come with up to 128GB of on-board storage. Samsung is also promising two years of OS upgrades. Not many brands tend to give you a timeline for such long-term support, so it’s nice to see Samsung bringing its renewed focus on software to its ultra-affordable devices as well (and not keeping it reserved for its pricier models). Hopefully, other brands will take some cues and follow suit. But we digress.

Elsewhere, the Galaxy M04 is also confirmed to come with up to 8GB of RAM using Samsung’s RAM Plus virtual memory technology (the actual physical RAM capacity will naturally be lower).

Elsewhere, the M04’s design is your usual budget Samsung offering with a plastic back and waterdrop-style notch on the front. There appears to be no fingerprint reader in the phone by the look of it, but we’ll know for sure at launch. The phone has dual cameras on the back, though their resolution and lens type remain a mystery for now.

Galaxy M-series pones are known for big batteries and it won’t be wrong to expect a battery capacity of up to 5,000mAh (or even more) in the M04, but Samsung is keeping that information close to its chest, too, at the time of writing.

Last but not the least, the listing suggests Amazon could be one of Samsung’s exclusive sale partners for the M04. More details are awaited.

