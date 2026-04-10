Is Sam Altman capable enough to lead OpenAI? A fresh new report has brought the OpenAI CEO in the headlines ever since reports of some of Altman’s colleagues believe he lacks deep technical expertise in programming and machine learning, despite leading one of the world’s most advanced AI companies.

Sam Altman has been the face of the global AI LLM model boom led by OpenAI since 2021. However, according to a report by The New Yorker, several insiders and engineers who have worked with Altman have said that he does not have extensive experience in programming and machine learning.

The report, based on insider accounts, highlights a difference between Sam Altman’s public image as an AI visionary and the image of his technical abilities within the company. While he continues to lead one of the leading AI companies, the claims have sparked curiosity and discussions about whether Altman has what it takes to lead the company.

ALSO READ After Mythos, Anthropic introduces Claude Managed Agents to accelerate agentic AI development

Questions over Altman’s technical expertise

According to the report, several engineers and former colleagues have suggested that Altman does not have strong hands-on experience in coding or machine learning. Some insiders claimed he occasionally misuses or confuses basic technical terms related to AI.

These claims do not necessarily question his leadership, but they do indicate a key distinction between technical expertise and business leadership in the tech world. Sam Altman is widely seen as someone who has built OpenAI by bringing together talent, funding, and strategic direction rather than through direct technical contributions.

Does leadership in AI need technical knowledge?

While Altman may not possess the technical expertise, it is said that many successful tech leaders of today are not always the strongest engineers but are effective in scaling organisations. Experts suggest that Altman’s strength lies in vision, decision-making, and the ability to attract top researchers rather than in writing code or developing machine learning models himself.

In Altman’s case, his role has largely focused on guiding OpenAI’s direction and expanding its influence in the AI space.

The claims have triggered mixed reactions across the tech industry. Some believe there is a difference between leadership and engineering roles, while others argue that leading an AI company may require deeper technical understanding, given the complexity of the field.

Despite the criticism, Altman is yet to respond to the concerns and is rather invested in pushing OpenAI in the midst of an intense AI race. The sudden rise in competition from Google and Anthropic has led the company to reconsider its growth strategy, pulling back on its consumer-first ambitions and prioritising the enterprise business.