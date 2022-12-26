Picsart adds AI Avatar tool, here is how to use it

AI Avatar is the most recent addition to Picsart. Picsart is a digital creation platform. It allows creators to design, edit, draw and share photo and videos content. It has open-source content collections and includes stickers, backgrounds, templates, images and more.

It is used by marketers, content creators, consumers and businesses both for personal and professional use. It is available both in web (www.picsart.com) and mobile version and can be installed from Google Play Store or Apple Shop. The headquarters of the company is in Miami and is backed by DCM Ventures, Insight Partner, SoftBank and Sequoia Capital.

In order to use an AI avatar on Picsart, the user needs to upload 10 to 30 selfies on the application. Then the AI algorithms will automatically create a group of different looks of the personalized avatar. Removing background or adding something to background and image enhancing can also be done using tools of Picsart. The avatars can be used for holiday greetings, networking and marketing material.

Click on the plus sign at the bottom of the screen in the Picsart app then select “AI Avatar” and then tap “Try it out”. A list of instructions will be generated which will ask to upload a number of selfies and upon adding the desired pictures click on “continue”. Then choose how many avatars are to be created and then proceed to get the avatar. They can either be downloaded or more work can be done on them using “Edit Image”.

Mikayel Vardanayan, the Chief Product Officer of Picsart said “Generative AI empowers everyone to make amazing things, and we’re excited to bring this new feature to creators everywhere along with all of our other powerful editing tools. AI Avatar is a fun, trending and transformative technology and we have much more of that to come.” He added, “The ability for AI to create completely new portraits of a person in minutes was unheard of a year ago.”

